Southeast Missouri tornado kills five people, sows destruction
A tornado that tore through southeastern Missouri on Wednesday caused widespread destruction and killed five people and injured dozens, authorities said.
The tornado moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of St. Louis, between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley surveyed the damage Wednesday.
KOMU 8 News talked to one survivor of the storm, who is trying to move forward.
“I survived. There were some that got more damage than I do,” Glen Allen resident Diana Jones said. "It’s heartbreaking to see it."
Columbia high schoolers walk out of class in protest of school gun violence
The students spoke out as a result of the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, that left six people, including three juveniles, dead.
Hickman students weren't alone, as Wednesday was National Student Walkout Day. Battle and Rock Bridge students also participated at their respective schools.
Missouri recreational marijuana still cheaper than many states even after tax hike
Starting in October, all sales of marijuana will be taxed an additional 3% by each city and an additional 3% by each county.
There is already a 6% tax rate of recreational marijuana in Missouri, so if these taxes stack, Columbia and Jefferson City residents purchasing recreational marijuana will have a 12% tax on top of normal state sales taxes.
According to an online global price index for marijuana, cannabis products can be as expensive at $40 for an eighth of an ounce of flower. But Missouri has marijuana as cheap as $20 for an eighth of an ounce.
Osage casino amendment passes out of House committee
The House Emerging Issues Committee held an executive session to pass House Joint Resolution 23 out of the committee. The bill concerns the Missouri Gaming Commission granting a license for a casino on the Osage river.
This bill would ultimately be put on the ballot and would put the constitutional amendment before Missouri voters to expand casino gambling from the 13 casinos presently on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.
MU School of Law hits its highest female enrollment
The school first hit a female majority in 2021 with 51% of enrolled first-year students being women. In 2018, the percentage was only 38%.
The increase of women being enrolled in the School of Law follows a trend of women becoming increasingly present in law schools across the country. Nationally, women made up a majority of law school students in 2016 and have maintained that status since.