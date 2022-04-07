Linn daycare under investigation after allegedly distributing medicated substances to children
Busy Bee Learning Academy, an Osage County child care facility, was recently accused of distributing medicated substances to children. This is according to a new document KOMU 8 obtained from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
The document states DESE suspended the operating license of the Busy Bee Learning Academy after allegations were made and an investigation ensued.
DESE is conducting its own investigation, separate from the Osage County Sheriff's Department's (OOC) investigation, which could lead to possible criminal charges.
Barbara Buffaloe elected as second female mayor in Columbia's history
On Tuesday, 8,528 Columbia residents voted for Barbara Buffaloe, the second female to become mayor in the city's history.
"It's about time!" Buffaloe said when asked about her making history. "I think it's a little bit frustrating to be like, we are only just now getting our second female mayor."
Buffaloe defeated Randy Minchew, David Seamon and Tanya Heath. Minchew finished in second with 7,728 votes.
"My reaction was one of overwhelming love for Columbia," Buffaloe said. "I felt really supported in the vision that I have for what our community can be and who we are."
National Fiji fraternity says alleged MU hazing victim 'acted unreasonably'
The national Phi Gamma Delta fraternity claims a former MU student left unresponsive following alcohol poisoning at a local chapter event event "acted unreasonably" by "knowingly and voluntarily" consuming a large amount of alcohol.
The fraternity, commonly known as Fiji, argued in a court filing that it should not be held liable for injuries suffered by Daniel Santulli during an October "Pledge Father Reveal" party.
Fiji also downplayed the amount of control or knowledge it had of such events at local chapters. The party was not "an event, occasion, or incident planned, controlled, approved by, or known to" the national organization, its attorney wrote.
Biden signs US Postal Service reform bill into law
President Joe Biden signed a sweeping bill into law on Wednesday that will overhaul the US Postal Service's finances and allow the agency to modernize its service.
"It's no exaggeration to say that the Postal Service delivers democracy. And it's no exaggeration to say the Postal Service is as essential as it ever was, has ever been, today," Biden said at a bill signing ceremony at the White House.
The new law will require retired postal employees to enroll in Medicare when eligible and repeals a previous mandate for the agency that forced it to cover health care costs up front and years in advance. Those two measures would save the USPS nearly $50 billion over the next decade, according to the House Oversight Committee.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Thursday will start with mostly sunny skies, but cloud cover will quickly increase through the day. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s with afternoon highs near 50°.
Thursday will be another windy day with winds out of the northwest, gusting up to 40 mph.
If moisture can fight through dry air at the surface we could see a few afternoon spot showers or drizzle. This will remain possible through the evening and as temperatures drop overnight those drizzle droplets could become a few snowflakes. No accumulation is expected.