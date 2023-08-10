Citizens Police Review Board discuss co-responders and hiring process of next police chief
Members of Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday night and discussed a variety of topics including the department's chief search and policies.
Interim Police Chief Matt Stephens was appointed to the role after Geoff Jones retired July 31.
Just a few days after Stephens stepped into the role, a 22-year-old male was killed in Columbia police-involved shooting after officers responded to a suicidal subject call. Police said the man was armed and shot toward officers.
Reece Ellis, the chair of the board, says this highlights the need for co-responders on mental health calls. Stephens says it's hard to find the right people willing to work the right hours.
The board is also planning a special meeting on Sept. 14 to discuss CPD policies on use of force and body cameras.
Columbia residents share feedback on proposed Oakland Gravel Road recycling center
Columbia's Solid Waste Utility hosted a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss a proposed recycling drop-off center on Oakland Gravel Road.
At the meeting, residents had the opportunity to view preliminary plans with city staff on hand to answer questions.
The proposed site will include up to 10 receptacles for mixed fiber, which includes cardboard, office paper/envelopes, newspapers, magazines/catalogs and boxboards/chipboards. Some of the receptacles will also be used for mixed containers which includes rigid plastics, aluminum cans, metal cans and glass bottles/jars.
What's next for Missouri River Regional Library after proposition tax fails
The Missouri River Regional Library's (MRRL) proposition tax to renovate and expand the library did not pass Tuesday night.
"It's definitely a somber mood in the building today because we do have these critical updates that have to be done," Natalie Newville, assistant director of marketing and development at MRRL, said.
63% voted against increasing the MRRL's operating levy, and 37% voted "yes," according to unofficial results from the Cole County Clerk.
Missouri Sunshine Law marks 50-year anniversary
Missouri's open records law, better known as the Sunshine Law, turns 50 years old Wednesday. A groundbreaking bill in 1973, nothing like it existed before that allowed citizens, journalists, or anyone access to government meetings and records.
In post-Watergate America, citizens were calling for more transparency in government. Missouri's Sunshine bill was a response to that and proposed new rights that empowered citizens to look into the actions of local and state government functions.
The bill was sponsored by Democratic Senator William Cason, and eventually signed in to law by then-Gov. Kit Bond.
Competency hearing held for Jefferson City woman charged in 4-year-old's death
A woman accused of killing a 4-year-old Jefferson City boy had a competency hearing Wednesday.
Quatavia Givens is charged in the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray, who was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2018. His body was found several days later. An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt and sharp force trauma, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Givens was Gray's caretaker at the time of his death. She participated in search parties for the missing boy before his body was discovered. Givens' legal team filed a motion to have her declared incompetent for trial and to suspend future court proceedings.
Man accused of kiling missing Monroe County woman files for public defender
A man accused of killing a Monroe County woman filed an appeal to be represented by a public defender during an arraignment Wednesday.
Lyle Miller, 65, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the December 2021 disappearance of Betty Hayes.
Miller appeared in-person without counsel for the hearing. He remained silent throughout the hearing, according to online records. Miller filed an appeal to obtain a public defender after the Missouri State Public Defender Office said he was not eligible for a public defender, online records show.