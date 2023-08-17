Harrisburg R-8 school district delays start of school one week for construction
The Harrisburg R-8 School District is delaying the start of classes by one week due to unexpected delays in construction at the elementary and middle school, according to a Facebook post from the district.
"With a remodel like we had, we're digging into some of our older buildings on our campus and once we started that, we uncovered a couple problems that we had to fix," Superintendent, Steve Combs, said. "Little Dixie Construction has been great to work with and have done a nice job of getting everything on track and hitting their timeline."
While construction is still expected to be completed this week, the superintendent said he wanted to make sure the school was 100% prepared for the students.
UM System employee, student personal information impacted in global data breach
The University of Missouri System confirmed Wednesday morning that some employee and student personal information was compromised during a global cyber attack earlier this summer.
"Some of that information could be personal, like your name, your birth date, possibly your Social Security number," UM System Spokesperson, Christian Basi, said.
In late May, millions of people and hundreds of corporations were affected by the breach involving MOVEit, a file transfer software used to share large files between organizations.
The MOVEit software is used by some UM System departments as well as outside vendors, according to a news release sent Wednesday.
National chemotherapy drug shortage is being felt in mid-Missouri
Among the national shortage of various drugs across the country, drugs that treat patients with cancer are also facing supply insecurities.
Common chemotherapy drugs like cisplatin and carboplatin continue to be hard to come by for hospital pharmacies across the country and even here in mid-Missouri.
"Because of supply chain problems, especially after the pandemic, we haven't been getting regular shipments of these drugs," MU Health Care Oncologist, Dr. Kushal Naha, said. "Basically we live one shipment to the next."
Missouri launches loan program for farmers affected by drought
Missouri State Treasurer, Vivek Malek, announced Wednesday the state has created a farm relief loan program to provide assistance to producers, farmers and ranchers impacted by severe drought.
The program will provide $100 million in reduced-rate loans to farmers affected by drought. The loans will be available through the state's MOBUCK$ program, which offers reduced interest rates on bank loans for farmers and small businesses.
Prosecution amends charge for Columbia man accused of killing family member
A Columbia man charged in the killing of his father had one his charges reduced as part of plea negotiations, according to a motion filed Monday.
Samuel Brotherton, 22, is now charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the March 20, 2022, death of his father, 64-year-old Rollin G. Thompson.