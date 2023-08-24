Missouri State Climatologist examines excessive heat and climate trends
For the past three years, Missouri has been in a very long la Niña period. Meaning the ocean's surface temperature over the equatorial pacific has been cooler.
That changed this past spring and now El Niño, which is warmer water over the equatorial pacific, is taking place.
El Niño conditions are being measured in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and Missouri has seen the easterly winds across the pacific ocean subside, with warm water coming from the western coast of South America. This sets up a permanent pressure pattern that then impacts circulation across the entire globe.
Human traffickers using new tactics to target Columbia youth
Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world according to the International Air Transport Association.
In Missouri, Human Trafficking Courts identified 240 human trafficking cases with 327 victims involved in the crimes.
Audrey Kauffman, interim executive director of the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition (CMSHTC), says traffickers are now using social media to target Columbia youth.
Grieving mother raises awareness about the dangers of fentanyl
Heather Brinker lost her 16-year-old son, Connor Swaim, to fentanyl poisoning last month.
"My daughter went in to wake her brother up because he was suppose to be gone by like 7:00 that morning... She went and hollered at him, and first time she hollered... nothing," Brinker said. "She hollered at him again, and my heart just dropped. I just had a really bad feeling. She's like 'Mom I can't wake him up,' and I went in there and he had passed away."
It was the 4th of July when Brinker discovered that her son Connor passed away. The mother had found a half of pill of fentanyl in his room and later discovered that he had taken a pill and a half that lead to his death.
Heat causes delay of HVAC appointments, closing for local restaurant
The dry heat that often comes with summer weather can cause many issues for your A/C unit and this heat has hit mid-Missouri hard recently. For the next few days, heat indexes will exceed 105 degrees.
Around this time of year, Accurate Heating and Cooling are often not able to address the needs of those who call in.
The summer time is particularly challenging for many HVAC contractors.
"Third quarter is always our busiest time, the state of Missouri has more heating days than cooling days and that really says something," Tammy Poulsen, Office Manager of Accurate Heating and Cooling said.
For Accurate Heating and Cooling, changes in procedure and the increasing calls has caused them to make some really tough choices.
Camden County Deputy Sheriff suspected of child pornography
The Camden County Sheriff's office has terminated a department deputy for uploading suspected child pornography.
The information, originating from a Cyber Tipline Report at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was received by the county's office on an individual in the county uploading suspected child pornography in June, according to Sheriff Tony Helms.
An immediate investigation was began to determine the source, location, and suspected probable destination of child pornography images.