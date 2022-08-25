Weeks after publishing multi-year report, Missouri doctors meet to discuss pregnancy-associated deaths
In early August, Missouri's Pregnancy-Associated Mortalities Review Committee published a multi-year report on mortalities from 2017-2019.
Findings revealed a mortality rate of 25.2 per 100,000 live births, with an even higher rate for Black women. Data from 2018 shows Missouri ultimately ranks above the national average in maternal moralities.
Medicaid is a recommended solution to this problem according to the recently published multi-year report.
Downtown Columbia Leadership Council to call on city to end sheltering at Wabash Bus Station
The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council voted to send a letter to city council in support of the Downtown Community Improvement District's (CID) July 5 letter that called to end sheltering at Wabash Bus Station.
The CID sent a letter in July calling on the city to end sheltering at the bus station, citing that it creates a hostile environment downtown for neighboring businesses.
Meanwhile, the Columbia City Council approved a service agreement with John Trapp from the 4-A-Change organization to provide outreach and case management to downtown Columbia's homeless population at its Aug. 1 meeting.
It is unclear when the letter will be sent to city council, but Leadership Council agree they want to handle this issue as soon as possible.
Student loan forgiveness plan could affect local economy, economics professor says
Following President Joe Biden's announcement that $10,000 dollars of student loan debts would be forgiven for those borrowers who make below $125,000 a year, MU economics professor Eric Parsons says the local economy could benefit from this.
Parsons believes that students saving money on their education could lead to increased spending in the local economy and that this forgiveness will result in higher enrollment at MU.
Parsons said this plan will be successful if executed properly. The U.S. Department of Education will announce how families that this applies to will be able to claim their reliefs in the coming days.
Missouri students left behind on convenient summer meals
Across the United States, the Summer Food Service Program once again sponsored Grab-And-Go Meals, but this year, Missouri was the only state that decided to opt-out, according to exclusive NBC News analysis.
Summer meals were still provided, but parents were required to be with their child to eat on-site, causing some families to be inconvenienced.
In response to meals being less accessible, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has seen an increase of almost 600 people who have begun to use the pantry between May and June.
Columbia/Boone County health department offers extended COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services offered extended hours at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday and will offer it again on Aug. 31 with appointments available until 6 p.m.
The clinic, located at the Columbia/Boone County PHHS building on West Worley Street, offers the Pfizer vaccine to people ages 6 months and older as well as Johnson & Johnson and Moderna to those 18 and older.
Columbia/Boone County PHHS is gauging interest for the Novavax vaccine as well, but about 63% of Boone County residents are not eligible for the vaccine because a person cannot have another COVID-19 vaccine before Novavax.
On Tuesday, Columbia/Boone County PHHS reported 23 positive tests recorded on Aug. 21, bringing the total number of cases in Boone County since the start of the pandemic to 50,354.