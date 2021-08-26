Suspect charged in Boone County double homicide of mother and daughter
The Boone County Sheriff's Department has charged a "long-term" boyfriend in relation to the double homicide of a mother and daughter.
JT McLean is charged with two counts of first degree murder. Authorities have been unable to locate McLean. A warrant for his arrest has been issued with a $1 million cash only bond.
Fulton elementary teacher Allison Abitz, 43, and her daughter Jozee Abitz, 11, were found dead at their Boone County home late Sunday night. Officers responded to the residence on Lavender Drive after a family member reported they were not able to contact the two.
Hartzler responds to attorney general's lawsuit over CPS mask mandate
U.S. Representative Vicki Hartzler (R - 4th District) does not believe in entities forcing people to wear masks, including schools.
Hartzler, alongside Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins and other agricultural leaders, were in Centralia Wednesday to discuss the proposed rule changes to the Waters of the U.S (WOTUS).
Hartzler, alongside talking about the potential rule changes, talked to reporters about the ongoing class action lawsuit with the state and Columbia Public Schools.
Fewer than 5 people show up to Audrain County's third dose vaccination clinic
The Audrain County Health Department hosted a vaccination clinic Wednesday offering a third dose of the Moderna vaccine to those who qualify as moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Two people showed up to receive the booster shots during the two, one hour clinics Wednesday.
However, the third dose of the Moderna vaccine is only available for immunocompromised individuals who received the Moderna vaccine for their first and second doses.
Local businesses incentivizing new hires
In April, Just Jeff's in Columbia found themselves so short staffed they had to reduce hours and services. In the last couple of weeks, they have filled most of their needs.
"We started a hiring push about two weeks ago," Jeff Spencer, the owner of Just Jeff's, said. "We received well over 100 applicants on the job so far."
In an Aug. 4 Facebook post, Spencer said he had a single applicant. Other posts since then have outlined incentives for new hires.
Mizzou Athletics does not plan to follow in LSU's footsteps with proof of vaccination or negative test
Mizzou Athletics will keep plans the same in regard to COVID-19 protocol for Mizzou Football game days, which means no restrictions to enter Memorial Stadium.
On Tuesday, SEC opponent Louisiana State University (LSU) implemented protocols that say those attending home football games will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test, taken within the 72 hours prior to game arrival, before entering the stadium.