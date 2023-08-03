NTSB determines crossing design contributed to Mendon fatal train crash
The design of a railroad crossing contributed to a fatal collision between a dump truck and an Amtrak train in Mendon last year, according a final report on the crash from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
On June 27, 2022, a dump truck crossed the tracks without stopping at a stop sign and crossbucks at the grade crossing located on County Road 113, or Porsche Prairie Avenue, in Mendon.
The truck was struck by an Amtrak Southwest Chief, derailing both locomotives and all eight railcars. The dump truck driver and three of the train's passengers were killed, and more than 140 people sustained injuries of varying severity.
Defense wants to suppress evidence in the case of a woman pushed off an overpass
The public defender for a man charged with pushing a woman off an overpass in October asked the judge Wednesday to suppress a contentious video interview.
The 26-minute bodycam video shows the defendant, Jessie Williams, being questioned in a holding cell by two law enforcement officers.
Williams, 32, is accused of pushing Kaylen Ann Schmit, 24, off a bridge on the northbound U.S. 63 overpass near Clark Lane on Oct. 4. He has been charged with first-degree murder.
St. John the Evangelist Chapel in Pettis County burns to the ground after lightning strike
A bolt of lightning struck the bell tower of St. John the Evangelist Chapel early Tuesday morning, burning the church in Bahner to the ground.
Lightning hit the chapel shortly after 4 a.m. and quickly caught fire.
Fire crews arrived on scene and were unable to save the building, according to the St. Vincent de Paul Parish. The heat from the fire also partially melted siding on the nearby community center.
Additional felony charges filed against man accused of shooting Hermann police officers
Additional felony charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of shooting of two Hermann police officers in March, one fatally.
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, of St. Louis County, faces additional felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, possession of a controlled substance and resisting felony arrest.
Simpson was previously charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Court documents: Suspect in killing of pregnant woman had prior domestic assault convictions
A Columbia man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman Tuesday morning had prior domestic assault convictions involving the victim, according to court documents filed in the case.
Sevance Brewer, 31, of Columbia, was charged Tuesday afternoon with two counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Brewer had two prior convictions for domestic assault in the fourth degree in which the "victim appears to be the same as the victim in the present case," court documents noted. The assaults happened in April 2019, when the victim was eight weeks pregnant, and October 2021, according to court documents.