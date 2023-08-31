Centralia residents report mineral particles in their water; water softener to be fixed in July 2024
Many people say they have found particles of minerals in their tap water.
"We have been drinking the water for awhile now," Centralia resident Ken Wiecke said. "I just happened to notice after we got back from going to the the gym, that there was pieces of metal or something floating around in my shaker bottle. And that's when we made the decision that we're not drinking this anymore."
Some mid-Missouri districts to implement school safety app this fall
Many school districts in mid-Missouri are expected to implement a new school safety app that will alert teachers, staff and administration of any threat that is reported.
After winning a bid, Raptor Technologies is working on a $1 million-a-year budget to tailor the app for each school district in Missouri that enrolls for it. David Rogers, the chief marketing officer of Raptor Technologies, says that Missouri is one of the first states to have this provided on its own budget.
The enrolled schools can select who has access to the app and have the ability to personalize it.
Columbia woman partners with local gym to help improve residents' mental health
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, global anxiety and depression increased by 25%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Catherine Miller, a licensed counselor in Columbia, said as the world got better, mental health increased, but it's still not where it was before the pandemic.
Highway Patrol opens investigation into Ashland police chief
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it has opened an investigation into Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards.
Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel said the city requested the Highway Patrol conduct an impartial investigation.
Edwards was placed on paid administrative leave on July 17. At the time, Michels said the leave was related to a "personnel matter" and that any information related to the leave "will be released when the matter is concluded."
Annual Puppies for Parole showcase offers more than just a partnership
For over a decade now, the Puppies for Parole program hasn't only affected the lives of dogs and their future homes, but it's made an impact on the offenders who act as their temporary handlers.
As a nonprofit, Puppies for Parole collaborates with animal shelters and animal advocate groups statewide for selected offenders in Missouri prisons to gain the opportunity to become trainers to rescue dogs.
Not only are the offenders acting as their handlers, the dogs also live in the cells with the offenders and are taken care by them as any normal dog would be.