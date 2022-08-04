How Kansas abortion vote is significant to Missourians

Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press.

Kansas now remains a place where Missourians can go for abortion procedures. The Director of Strategic Partnerships at Midwest Access Coalition, Alison Dreith, said this could be a big factor in abortion rights battles moving forward. 

EquipmentShare presents property tax reduction proposal to CPS Finance Committee

Columbia-based construction technology and rental company EquipmentShare presented its proposal to the Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee for a 75% reduction on its property taxes to build a $120 million headquarters expansion.

The proposal would bring $2.38 million in tax revenue to various Boone County taxing districts. Over $2.02 million would go to CPS, the primary beneficiary of Boone County property taxes.

HVAC issues hit one-third of Lincoln University facilities

HVAC problems aren't new to hot Missouri summers. What is new, however, is the higher number of issues, particularly for Lincoln University.

Heat waves have caused 14 buildings on Lincoln's campus to have air conditioning problems, making up one-third of the campus buildings overall.

Jeff Turner, the director of facilities at LU, said this summer has been the worst he's experienced in terms of the number of problems across campus buildings.

Columbia City Council approves agreement for homeless population outreach

The Columbia City council approved a service agreement with John Trapp from the 4-A-Change organization to provide outreach and case management to downtown Columbia's homeless population at their Monday meeting.

In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) sent a letter calling on the city to end sheltering at Wabash Bus Station, citing the sheltering creates a hostile environment downtown.

EmVP: Moberly woman celebrates her 110th birthday

If you walk the halls of Meadow Ridge Senior Living in Moberly, everyone knows Mary Chesney.

"I wish many people could meet her and love her like we do," Gina Mulnix, an employee at the senior living facility said. 

Chesney has met many people in her life as she's lived over a century. And this Wednesday, she celebrated another milestone - her 110th birthday.

