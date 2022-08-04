How Kansas abortion vote is significant to Missourians
Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press.
Kansas now remains a place where Missourians can go for abortion procedures. The Director of Strategic Partnerships at Midwest Access Coalition, Alison Dreith, said this could be a big factor in abortion rights battles moving forward.
EquipmentShare presents property tax reduction proposal to CPS Finance Committee
Columbia-based construction technology and rental company EquipmentShare presented its proposal to the Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee for a 75% reduction on its property taxes to build a $120 million headquarters expansion.
The proposal would bring $2.38 million in tax revenue to various Boone County taxing districts. Over $2.02 million would go to CPS, the primary beneficiary of Boone County property taxes.