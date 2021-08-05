UPDATE: Two arrested in Ashland homicide case
In cooperation with the Iola Police Department, Ashland police officers located Robin Morales-Sanchez, who police say stabbed Hernandez-Sanchez on July 30. Hernandez-Sanchez later died at University Hospital.
Morales-Sanchez was arrested for murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Officers also arrested Sarah Beth Malki, who was allegedly harboring Morales-Sanchez and attempting to help him leave the country, according to a news release from APD.
UPDATE: Maries County death deemed suspected opiate overdose
According to a Facebook post from the Maries County Sheriff, a 31-year-old male was discovered deceased in his pickup truck by his 25-year-old female acquaintance on Wednesday.
After an investigation by the Maries County Coroner and Maries County deputies, the man, who has been identified as William Ross, died from a suspected opiate overdose.
A blood toxicology test will be taken to confirm the cause of death.
Ross's 25-year-old female acquaintance told police she found him when she awoke from sleeping.
Columbia City buildings to require masks starting Aug. 9
As the number of active COVID-19 cases in Boone County continues to grow, the City of Columbia will begin requiring masks in all city buildings on Aug. 9.
City Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to discuss an ordinance that would impose a citywide mask mandate. It will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 in the council chambers.
As of Tuesday, Boone County had 849 active cases, the highest since early January.
Boone County shares resources following new federal eviction moratorium
A new federal eviction moratorium went into effect Tuesday, and will remain through Oct. 3, 2021, according to the CDC.
The original order expired on July 31. The updated eviction moratorium is temporarily halting evictions in counties where there are high levels of COVID-19 transmission, which is in all but two of Missouri's counties.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has numerous resources to help residents with utility, rent, mortgage payments and legal assistance.
Judge allows recordings in upcoming trial for Joseph Elledge
A judge will allow the use of recorded arguments between Joseph Elledge and Mengqi Ji as evidence in the upcoming trial over Ji's death.
On Tuesday, Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled the recordings are "relevant and otherwise admissible," overruling Elledge's objection to their inclusion.
In May, Judge Jacobs heard arguments over 12 recordings: Ji secretly recorded two of them, and Elledge recorded the other 10. Transcriptions of the recordings describe Elledge severely threatening Ji and gaslighting her to gain control and manipulate her.
Elledge is accused of murdering Ji, whose body was found at Rock Bridge State Park in March. His trial is currently scheduled to begin November 1.
Audrain County hosts first back to school vaccination event for teens
Health officials are hosting special vaccination clinics exclusively for 12 to 17 year-olds this week and next at the Audrain County Health Department (ACHD).
Only 6% of this age group in the county has been fully vaccinated, while 9% has initiated the first dose. Officials hope to see that number rise very soon.
“We are moving the needle up with this particular age group,” Craig Brace, the Administrator and CEO of ACHD, said. “I would anticipate that we should see close to 20% here in the next two to three weeks, right before school starts.”
The first clinic was held Wednesday. Twenty of the 40 available appointment times were scheduled, according to Brace.