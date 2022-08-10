Phone scammers impersonate members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office
Scammers are impersonating members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in mid-Missouri's latest phone scam, the office reports.
The sheriff's office says the scammers are impersonating deputies and claim the victim has failed to do show up for court or jury duty and are asking people to pay over the phone.
Columbia man charged after damaging more than 700 car windows, causing $350k estimated damage
A man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he shattered the windows of 705 cars at a car lot in east Columbia, causing an estimated $350,000 of damage.
Cody Tyler Boehmer, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree property damage and two counts of first-degree trespassing for the ensuing damage at the A-1 Auto Recyclers, located at 3821 East Broadway.
'Opportunity Campus' could bring all homeless help groups to central Columbia location
In the city of Columbia, there are multiple nonprofit organizations that assist those who are experiencing homelessness. Groups like Turning Point, Loaves and Fishes, Room at the Inn and the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) provide food and shelter for those in need, but they're all in different locations, have different hours and operate differently.
Now, there may be a way to offer their services in the same place, together, all the time.
The VAC is working on plans for "The Opportunity Campus", an emergency shelter that would be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in Columbia.
Some MU workers to work remote on Mizzou football’s first game day
MU's Office of Human Resources announced Wednesday that non-public-facing employees on campus will be sent home at noon to work remotely during Mizzou’s first football game on Sept. 1.
This comes because the Tigers open up their season on a Thursday, which will be their first Thursday home game since 2015.
The university expects an increase in visitors on campus and in Columbia. To accommodate the increased traffic, some employees will work remotely starting at noon that day.
Child care centers adjust pricing before students return to the classroom
In Missouri, child care costs are on the rise. The average annual cost of infant care in Missouri is $10,041, or $837 per month, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Child care for a 4-year-old costs $7,014, or $584 each month.
According to a survey by Care.com, 63% of parents report child care has become more expensive over the past year.
In mid-Missouri, child care costs have also increased each year, according to Donna Scheidt, the executive director at Little Explorers Discovery Center. She said they have had to raise their daily price.