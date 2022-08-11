Phone scammers impersonate members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office
Scammers are impersonating members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in mid-Missouri's latest phone scam, the sheriff's office reports. According to this report, scammers are impersonating deputies and claim the victim has failed to show up for court or jury duty and are asking people to pay over the phone.
Capt. Brian Leer said scams like this happen periodically, however, in the past week or two, this particular scam has taken off.
"Anytime somebody calls and requests any kind of payment over the phone, I would be concerned. And I would question it."
CPD seeks public's help in identifying 'suspicious' man who invaded a local home
The Columbia Police Department were dispatched to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane after receiving a report of a 'suspicious' person Tuesday night, according to a release.
CPD was dispatched around 10:12 p.m. after the caller reported an adult male approximately 6 feet tall "entered their home and fled upon discovery," according to the release.
The caller said the suspect was wearing a white hat, light colored shoes, iight colored shirt and light colored shorts. If you see this person, recognize him or have information about him, please call the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 as CPD is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect since he "potentially poses a risk to the community."
'Opportunity Campus' could bring all homeless help groups to central Columbia location
There may now be a way to offer the services of multiple nonprofit organizations that assist those who are experiencing homeless in Columbia.
The VAC is working on plans for "The Opportunity Campus", an emergency shelter that would be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in Columbia.
While the project could help improve the homelessness situation in Columbia, it is not yet set in stone. VAC and the other nonprofits don't require payment for their services so they can't provide most of the project's funding.
"I think it's important to say that if we get this project off the ground, the day that it opens its doors, 100% of our homeless community will be able to access the services there. Some will choose not to, obviously, but 100% will be eligible the day we open," Stansberry said.
Columbia man charged after damaging more than 700 car windows, causing $350k estimated damage
A man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he shattered the windows of 705 cars at a car lot in east Columbia, causing an estimated $350,000 of damage.
Cody Tyler Boehmer, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree property damage and two counts of first-degree trespassing for the ensuing damage at the A-1 Auto Recyclers, located at 3821 East Broadway. He is a former employee of A-1, according to staff.
Video surveillance located by store employees shows that Boehmer, along with an unknown individual, entered the lot on two separate occasions—July 26 and July 30.
Boehmer had an initial appearance in Boone County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. He is currently being held in the Boone County Jail with a $10,000 cash-only bond.