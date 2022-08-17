Southbound Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City closes for approximately 2 weeks
The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City closed for repairs Wednesday after the morning commute.
The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation pushed it back to Wednesday.
Free parking at Columbia's downtown post office location closed until Oct. 1 at the latest
If you frequent the downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location, you may notice its free parking lot is closed.
The only options for parking are currently street meter parking or parking at the Fifth and Walnut parking garage located across the street from the post office.
American Airlines to temporarily cut flights at COU in November
American Airlines will temporarily cut flights at the Columbia Regional Airport this November, according to airport manager Mike Parks.
COU will only see two flights to Dallas-Fort Worth until after Thanksgiving, instead of three. Chicago flights will not be affected, Parks said.
Parks said airlines across the nation are experiencing a pilot shortage.
Columbia private school brings specialized learning approach to the classroom
One mid-Missouri school is growing while the number of students enrolled in public schools is decreasing.
Wednesday was the first day of school at Columbia Academy for Learning and Enrichment (CALE), which opened just last year.
CALE had nine students at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year and now has 35 this year, this means the school has tripled since last year.