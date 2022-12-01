MU student dies in 'accidental' shooting; boyfriend charged with involuntary manslaughter
A 20-year-old Wardsville woman has died after she was shot Sunday in an "accidental" shooting. The investigation revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend, Joshua Wilbers, had shot her while handling a gun.
Hallie Phillips succumbed to her injuries Tuesday around 3 p.m., according to court documents. Phillips was a student at MU, KOMU 8 confirmed.
In a post-Miranda interview, Wilbers said he purchased a .22 rifle and was going to go outside to shoot the gun. Wilbers said he looked down at the gun, pulled the trigger and it fired, striking Phillips in the face, according to court documents.
Wilbers was arrested Tuesday night without incident and was transported to the Cole County Jail, where he's being held without bond. He is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Amazon facility in Ashland prepares for mid-Missouri holiday rush
A new Amazon distribution center in Ashland is facing its first holiday rush. Since its opening in June, one million packages have already come through the facility, but another million will come through before the end of the year.
"We have spent the last couple months preparing for this time," said Aaron Pondrom, owner of Frontline Logistics, a delivery service contractor for Amazon. "We've been actively hiring within our community to hire good drivers in order to deliver for this time of the year."
Pondrom shared other tips for successful holiday deliveries, given annual risks of porch pirates. He said cameras, delivery notifications and a well-lit driveway can all help drivers make their deliveries and deter potential thieves.
'An inspiring individual': Marching Mizzou mourns loss of member after battle with cancer
Alex Jackson, 20, died on Nov. 24, from stage four stomach cancer. He was a third-year student at MU, a member of Marching Mizzou and a member of Kappa Kappa Psi.
Marching Mizzou performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade last week. "He was able to watch the TODAY Show and the parade on TV, and he was happy and proud of every one of us," Brandon Merritt, a Marching Mizzou member and president of the national organization Kappa Kappa Psi, said.
The MU School of Music also plans to hold a candlelight vigil next week to honor the life of Alex.
CPS educators learn how to prepare students for mid-Missouri's most in-demand jobs
Educators from the Columbia Show-Me Careers Educator Experience reconnected with each other and other business leaders at Woodhaven Wednesday, in order to help students learn about the most in-demand jobs in the area.
This program consists of tours and training to teach educators about opportunities local employers offer and academic pathways that students can choose in order to pursue those careers. This is the first time this program has been implemented in Columbia and they hope to continue it next year.
"The number one thing we hear from businesses is the need for workforce," Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce said. "Columbia is a great place to not only have a job, it's a great place to have a career."
Columbia detective is grateful for SAFE Kit grant extension
The SAFE Kit Initiative launched in 2019 to help clear the backlog. Attorney General Eric Schmitt office received its third federal grant this month, which will be extended through September 2025 for use on any tested or untested kits collected before May 2022.
Although CPD is no longer experiencing a backlog, Columbia detective Renee Wilbarger is excited about what the grant could provide to make future testing easier to conduct and track.
"A positive thing that will come from this is the DNA analysis that comes from the kits," Wilbarger said. "This helps us to pair DNA from the kit with any DNA that we already have in the system, and with a lot of these cases, we are able to either link that to a previous offender or gather evidence for someone new into our system."