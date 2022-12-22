MoDOT warns drifting snow will make holiday travel difficult
The Missouri Department of Transportation's Central District is preparing for the winter storm headed to mid-Missouri.
MoDOT said its biggest concern isn't the 2 to 4 inches of expected snowfall but the high winds that could blow snow and re-cover roads that have already been cleared.
Facing a shortage of 1,000 drivers statewide, MoDOT will assign crews to work 12-hour shifts in order to keep up with the storm. That's up from when the department was 900 employees short in October.
Columbia shares snow, parking and trash plans for winter weather
Columbia Public Works says a 30-person plow crew will report at 5 a.m. Thursday to begin clearing roadways. Their primary focus will be on treating first and second priority routes.
If snow accumulations reach 2 or more inches, which is expected, parked vehicles must be removed from first and second priority routes.
The city of Columbia canceled curbside recycling pickup as all utility crews will focus on normal waste collection, which will run Thursday and Friday as scheduled. The city says customers can take their recycling to drop-off centers which will remain open.
STORM MODE: Storm timeline and snow totals for Thursday, dangerous cold from Thu. through Sunday
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow, strong winds, and dangerous cold air to the region starting on Thursday morning.
Snow may be moderate to heavy at times on Thursday, but accumulations are expected to be fairly light with mid-Missouri seeing a widespread 2-4" of snowfall.
Regardless of total snowfall, travel impacts are expected across the entire state beginning Thursday morning through Friday morning due to building snow drifts, white-out conditions and snow-covered roadways. Travel is not advised.
TARGET 8: 'Forever chemicals' at Whiteman Air Force Base raise concerns
KOMU 8's Target 8 learned asbestos and other potentially hazardous chemicals were prevalent at Whiteman Air Force Base, which is approximately 4,677 acres of land.
The base ranks No. 69 on the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) list of the top 100 most-polluted military bases.
It is unclear what the full risks of exposure to the chemicals could cause, but there are currently lawsuits against manufacturers of the chemicals.
Southern Boone school board selects Dr. Tim Roth as new superintendent
The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has selected Dr. Tim Roth as the district's new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday.
Roth is currently the interim superintendent for the district and will continue through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1, 2023.
Roth has 25 years of experience in public education, according to a news release. He previously was assistant superintendent at Southern Boone for the past eight years and has been responsible for curriculum, instruction, assessment and technology.