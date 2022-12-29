HIGHLIGHTS: Missouri routs #19 Kentucky 89-75 to open up SEC play
Missouri opened conference play with a dominating win over the #19 Kentucky Wildcats.
The Tigers left right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game.
A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just over five minutes into the game. Brown, Tre Gomillion and Noah Carter each knocked down a triple in the early going.
Missouri court rules 'defunding' Planned Parenthood is unconstitutional
A Missouri state court ruled to protect care for Planned Parenthood Medicaid patients Wednesday, according to a news release from the organization.
Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem found the Missouri Department of Social Services' (DSS) refusal to reimburse care to Missouri patients through the Medicaid program violated the state's constitution.
The ruling comes after Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) and Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri (PPSLRSWMO) filed a lawsuit earlier this year. The lawsuit states DSS's "defunding," blocked reimbursements to patients seeking care from Planned Parenthood this year.
City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday
According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
The Columbia Parks and Recreation's Activity and Recreation Center will close early at 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve; and will open on Monday, Jan. 2.
Moreover, the Jefferson City Police Department is encouraging travelers, drivers and passengers to buckle up whenever they're on the roads. Additional officers will be deployed to enforce traffic laws and ensure everyone is being safe.
Ice jam on Missouri River causes record-low flows near Jefferson City and Hermann
The Missouri River along Jefferson City and Hermann is experiencing record-low flows due to an ice jam, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
In a tweet, the St. Louis NWS posted the ice jam is traveling upstream between Glasgow and Boonville. The river levels are expected to continue to decrease until the ice jam breaks up.
Rep. Basye seeks CPS board candidacy as district looks into legality
State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, has filed to run for a seat on the Columbia School Board, he wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.
Basye wrote that district authorities "would not let him in" to file for candidacy at the Aslin Administration Building and that he instead filed through the Boone County Clerk's office before the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
However, because he did not follow Columbia Public Schools' publicly posted rules to file, whether Basye qualifies for board candidacy in the April 4 election is unclear.
Forecast: Staying mild, even with a cool down into the weekend
We all know the saying… “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri just wait a bit and it will change.” Comparing Thursday’s forecast to a week ago is quite the swing in the opposite direction as temperatures will be nearing record highs.
Cloud cover will be increasing through the overnight hours on Thursday morning. This cloud cover will act like a blanket and keep temperatures from falling off with lows in the upper 40s, and temperatures in the lower 50s by sunrise.