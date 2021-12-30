More than 500 female wrestlers participate in Battle's Wonder Woman Wrestling Tournament
The tournament at Battle High School took place on Wednesday, Dec.29 and will continue for a second day on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Matches began at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and will continue until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
More than 500 female wrestlers from several states, including Oklahoma, Ohio, Illinois and Missouri will participate in the competition. About 75 teams registered for the tournament.
"To my knowledge, it is the largest female tournament in the country," tournament head official Barb Brummet said. "I don't know anywhere that has these numbers."
Gov. Parson addresses rising COVID-19 concerns
During Governor Mike Parson's press conference announcing the new directors of the Departments of Mental Health and Revenue Wednesday, Parson addressed continuing concerns with COVID-19.
The newest strain of COVID-19, the omicron variant, has led to Missouri's daily average case levels to rise to heights not seen since January.
On Monday, the Department of Health and Senior Services announced around 10,000 new cases of COVID-19.
"The good news is that the omicron variant is a much milder version than the one we have had," Parson said. "And so we are somewhat prepared for as much as we can be."
Missouri started offering free at-home COVID tests in May and will ship them to homes within two days.
Columbia businesses prepare for minimum wage increase in new year
Businesses had positive and negative things to share regarding the increase in minimum wage set to take place at the beginning of the year.
The state of Missouri will increase the minimum wage from $10.30 an hour to $11.15 on Jan. 1, 2022.
It is expected to keep increasing by $0.85 every year, reaching up to $12 in 2023, according to the Missouri Department of Labor.
Local business sales increase to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season
Both online shopping and in-person shopping have seen a spike in sales this holiday season. With more people shopping in person than last year, many business have seen a rise in sales.
"Holiday retail sales excluding automotive increased 8.5% year-over-year this holiday season, running from November 1 through December 24," Mastercard reported.
"Consumers splurged throughout the season, with apparel and department stores experiencing strong growth as shoppers sought to put their best dressed foot forward,” Steve Sadove, a senior advisor for Mastercard, said.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run enters not guilty plea
A Columbia woman has pleaded not guilty in connection to a deadly Nov. 30 hit-and-run.
Susan Hanel, 72, had a formal arraignment waived and entered the plea Tuesday, according to online court records. She is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, driving while impaired resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and armed criminal action.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Hanel was driving north on Providence Road and entered the center turn lane on East Sexton Road.
Skylar Maddox, 25, was driving a motorcycle south on Providence Road, when Hanel failed to yield while making a left turn and entered into Maddox's path. Maddox was thrown from his motorcycle after impact. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
First Alert Weather Forecast:
Thursday morning will feature clouding skies and sunshine which will go and increase into the afternoon with temperatures expected reach highs in the upper 40s.
Friday will have an increasing cloud cover and high temps in the uppers 50s to lower 60s, and the next storm will come Friday night into Saturday.