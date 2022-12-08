One man dies after Columbia pedestrian crash
One person is dead after a pedestrian crash on Clark Lane in Columbia Wednesday night
The incident happened in the area between the KFC and McDonald's around 7 p.m.
The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating the crash.
CPD is withholding all identifying information of the victim until his family is notified.
Increased prison deaths in 2022 leads Missouri organizations to seek reform
The Missouri Prison Reform, alongside other state organizations, held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night. The meeting allowed the groups to discuss and share their thoughts on the increase of prisoner deaths in 2022.
According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, as of Dec. 7, 126 people have died under the department's custody in 2022. Sixty-three of these are from natural deaths and 33 still need a designated cause of death, which is based on autopsy reports.
Community posthumously honors Laddonia veteran who survived Pearl Harbor attack
In honor of the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces on Dec. 7, 1941, the Laddonia community came together Wednesday at the Community R-VI High School for a ceremony.
The ceremony was dedicated to Rear Admiral Samuel G. Fuqua. Fuqua served on the U.S.S. Battleship Arizona. After it blew up, Fuqua was the highest ranking officer left alive.
He was awarded the Medal of Honor, retired as a Rear Admiral and is buried at Arlington Cemetery.
During the ceremony the Missouri Department of Transportation revealed two signs that will be displayed at the Ladonnia city limits, visible to people entering and leaving the city.
H-2A visa program proves 'successful' for Callaway County farmer
The labor shortage is a growing challenge for Missouri's farmers.
In Callaway County, Dennis Shramek turned to the pre-existing H-2A visa program for the first time ever to hire three farmhands from South Africa.
The program allows workers from other countries to legally come into the United States to work.
The Agriculture Workforce Coalition sent a letter to the U.S. Senate on Dec. 6 asking it to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
Former MBS employees speak out after unexpected job terminations
One of Columbia's largest employers laid off an undisclosed number of employees on Tuesday.
MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, said it's "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business.
MBS' parent company, Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. (BNED), explained the motivation behind the company's decision to downsize.
"The declines in course material product sales and retail income were primarily due to the shift to more digital course materials," a report from the company said.
Mid-Missouri pays tribute to Pearl Harbor on its 81st anniversary
COLUMBIA - Eighty-one years ago today, two waves of carrier-launched fighters and bombers attacked the U.S. Navy Fleet at Pearl Harbor from the air, while submarines attacked from the sea.
Wednesday at 11:56 a.m. (Pearl Harbor was attacked at 7:56 a.m. Hawaiian Standard Time), a U.S. Navy Bell rang eight times at the Boone County War Memorial, for all the U.S Navy battleships that sunk. Additional gongs of the bell were for the Missouri sailors, soldiers and Marines killed that day.