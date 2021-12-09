CPD Chief of Police answers questions from Citizens Police Review Board
Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board held a meeting Wednesday evening where the public had a chance to ask questions to CPD's Chief of Police.
Geoff Jones, Columbia's Chief of Police, says the police department is considering multiple things to help reduce the amount of violence downtown.
"There are a lot of environmental factors that we are looking into. Whether it's street lights or times that the bars shut down, Jones said. "We've met with several of the bars and had conversations about what we see is lacking."
AG Schmitt says investigations opened into CPS, Sedalia schools regarding mask mandate complaints
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he has opened an investigation into Columbia Public Schools and the Sedalia Public School District for requiring masks in their buildings.
Schmitt announced Wednesday his office had created a "centralized email" for parents to report any mask mandates or quarantine orders in their school district.
The attorney general said his office received multiple complaints and specifically tweeted a thread of complaints from a CPS student, a Sedalia parent, a Rockwell parent and a Springfield parent.
Columbia mom recognized for being full-time student and working parent
Between the full-time job of being a single parent pursuing her education, Tiffany Horton has quite a full plate.
"Going into class is hard," Horton said. "Finding a work life balance is hard."
The Columbia resident is an undergraduate student and full-time faculty member at MU. She also has a 13-year-old son.
"As a working adult and as a non-traditional student, it's kind of an invisible population," Horton said. "It's really nice to have not just a local but a national recognition of that."
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded by JobApplications.com. Horton said the little bit helps the financial struggles of paying for school after losing federal aid.
Lynlee Renick testifies in her own murder trial
Lynlee Renick took the stand in her own murder trial Wednesday.
Her defense team asked questions that took the courtroom through what happened leading up to and following June 8, 2017.
Lynlee Renick told the jury she and her employee/friend Ashley Shaw contacted Michael Humphrey so he could go with her to tell Benjamin Renick she wanted a divorce, since she felt unsafe going by herself.
Lynlee Renick said when she and Humphrey got to the snake house and saw Benjamin Renick, she panicked and said Humphrey was an old friend who was interested in buying a snake.
The defense rested its case around 2:20 p.m.
Closing arguments began just after 4 p.m. The jury left for deliberations at 5:08 p.m.
The jury suspended deliberations for the night around 10:45 p.m. and will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Missouri bill pre-filed to allow nursing home residents to designate visitors
Missouri Sen. Bill White (R-District 32) pre-filed a bill that would require assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities and nursing homes to allow residents at least two "designated caregivers" who can visit in-person during governor-declared states of emergency.
The Essential Caregiver Program Act, established in Senate Bill 671, was pre-filed in response to the state of emergency that was issued during the COVID-19 pandemic that disallowed visitors at nursing homes for several months.
An essential caregiver is defined in the bill as "a family member, friend, guardian or other individual selected by a facility resident, or the guardian or legal representative of the resident."
White said his constituents brought the issue to his attention after many of them lost loved ones who they were not able to see.
President Biden promotes bipartisan infrastructure law in Kansas City
President Joe Biden visited Kansas City Wednesday, promoting the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will assist the American people.
Biden spoke at the Kansas City Transportation Authority and unveiled his new branding for the nearly $1 trillion law, "Building a Better America." He also promoted a new website, Build.gov, which will serve as a learning tool for Americans.
He said the new law will give people a better chance to work and will change their lives for the better.
The president said the U.S. needs to "build a backbone for the country and reunite it."