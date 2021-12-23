Driver identified in crash that killed Boone County assistant fire chief
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the driver in the crash that killed Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney early Wednesday morning.
Troopers say Kansas City, Missouri resident Kevin Brunson, 64, failed to slow his tractor trailer before it crashed into the back of Gladney's SUV.
Gladney was removed from his SUV and transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Capital Region reports 'cybersecurity incident' led to network disruption
Capital Region Medical Center says a disruption in its network system was caused by a "cybersecurity incident" during the early morning hours on Friday, Dec. 17.
The hospital then disabled the network as a security measure, which impacted phone and computer systems.
"While our information security team is working diligently to bring our systems back online as quickly, and securely, as possible, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our patients," CRMC said in a statement Wednesday.
Judge denies request to appeal local health order decision
A Cole County circuit court judge denied a request Wednesday from local health departments and counties to appeal a decision regarding the legality of local health orders.
A lawyer representing a Cooper County health administrator filed a motion to intervene last week.
A judge ruled in late November that Department of Health and Human Services regulations were unconstitutional since they delegate too much power to individual health officials and directors, bypassing the authority given to elected bodies.
City targets January for Fifth and Walnut garage safety measures
Safety enhancements for the city's Fifth and Walnut parking garage are set to begin in mid-January, Public Works Public Information Specialist John Ogan said.
Safety enhancements to the Fifth and Walnut parking structure have been in the works for over a year.
Annual 'Ribs for Responders' will have a whole new meaning this year
Every year, Como Smoke and Fire puts on a first responders dinner on Christmas Eve, but this year, the meal will have a whole new meaning.
The restaurant will be without one of their long time supporters for their Ribs for Responders meal.
Bryant Gladney, the assistant fire chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District, was killed Wednesday morning while responding to a crash on Interstate 70.