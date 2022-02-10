Jefferson City Council approves tax abatement on new entertainment center
The Jefferson City Council has approved the development plan and tax abatement for a multi-use entertainment center called Strikers Grill & Tornado Alley.
The council voted 9-1 on Monday to pass a bill that authorized a development agreement, plan and partial tax abatement for the redevelopment at 2017 Christy Drive. The council voted to abate 75% of property taxes on project improvements for a 10-year initial period.
Brad Harrison, one of the four owners of Strikers, said the development brings great economic opportunity to Jefferson City.
"First thing Striker's will bring is about 100 jobs," Harrison said. "It's been said and said again to all of us that there's not much to do in Jeff City. Now we have a place for all ages to come eat, drink, and play."
Daniel Boone Regional Library responds to employees' intent to unionize
The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) has published a statement following its employees' intent to unionize.
Citing high turnover and unsafe working conditions, DBRL employees announced last week their plan to form the DBRL Workers United. The new union would cover workers at Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and Southern Boone County Public Library.
DBRL said it acknowledges that its workers have a right to unionize.
"Unfortunately, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) supporters have made factually inaccurate, and in some cases, untrue statements about issues at the library’s workplace," DBRL said in the statement.
Missouri Senate continues debate over redistricting
The Missouri Senate reconvened at noon Wednesday to continue its debate over the proposed redistricting map. They have yet to come to an agreement over the proposed maps.
The House of Representatives passed a 6-2 map last month. This would give Republicans an advantage in six districts.
Representatives in the Democratic party believe that a 5-3 split would more closely reflect the results of statewide elections.
Meanwhile, some Republicans are pushing for a 7-1 split that would give them more control over the state. Senators voted down the first proposed 7-1 map offered by Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) on Monday.
Jefferson City’s faith community holds prayer vigil in light of threats against HBCUs
The Jefferson City faith community held a unity prayer vigil at Lincoln University on Wednesday morning.
The vigil was held in light of the recent threats made against historical Black colleges and universities (HBCU) across the country. Lincoln University has not received any threats.
Leaders from different religious denominations spoke at the vigil. President of Lincoln University Dr. John Moseley said it's time to get together to pray in a time like this.
“Over the course of about 45 days now, there's been at least three different occurrences our sister HBCUs have received these threats of violence on their campuses,” Dr. Moseley said.
MU Health Care doctor says patients can benefit from seeing physicians even after negative COVID test
While COVID-19 cases in Boone County have declined since peaking in mid-January, influenza cases are increasing. Boone County has reported 201 cases of influenza since Jan. 2, 2022.
MU Health Care's co-chair for COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccine Committees Dr. Laura Morris explained that even with COVID cases declining, mid-Missouri may see increases in other illnesses.
Morris explained that the total number of flu cases reported may be higher than what was reported as there are many situations where patients do not visit a doctor at all.
"We have a lot of people who had cold and flu symptoms who were tested for COVID and potentially tested negative and then let it drop right there," Dr. Morris said.
Forecast
A weak cold front will pass through the region tonight and that will provide a slight drop in temperatures for Thursday.
Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s. Some locations will be near 50°.
Cloud cover will start to increase through the evening and overnight hours as a warm front passes through the region. This warm front and cloud cover will keep us warm with lows near 40° into Friday morning.
Friday will feature two cold fronts. The first front will move through in the morning hours, bringing a slight chance of a few showers.