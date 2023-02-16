Supporters of bills that would ban gender-affirming care for minors share their experiences
The news conference that allowed supporters to share their experiences came after the Senate's Emerging Issues Committee heard the three bills on Tuesday that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth.
The bills are also known as the "Save Adolescents from Experimentation," (SAFE) Act.
One of the advocates of the bill said activists, physicians, and sometimes even parents and teachers advocating for gender-affirming care for children are often heard, but not the other side.
Missouri Black leaders rally outside State Capitol over alleged racially insensitive behavior
During last Thursday's legislative session, Rep. Kevin Windham, a Black Democrat from Hillsdale, was debating House bill 301 when he was silenced by House Speaker Dean Plocher.
The rally organizer said she issued a statewide call to action about the "blatant racism" that occurred in the House last week.
Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win with parade and rally
By 9 a.m. Wednesday, downtown Kansas City streets were packed with a sea of red. Tens of thousands of fans came out to see their favorite players.
Former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, who is the first former Tiger to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl, took the mic at the rally and gave a shoutout to his alma mater.
"How we doin' Chiefs Kingdom?" Bolton asked the crowd. " I just want to give you all a special shoutout, I appreciate your support ... It's just the beginning, we're just getting started. I'll see y'all next year. And can I get a big 'ole M-I-Z?"
Columbia Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission requests $250k grant for MKT Trail improvements
Missouri receives between $1 million and $1.5 million per fiscal year to distribute for trail program grants, according to Missouri State Park’s website.
The grants can award recipients up to $250,000 for trail projects. Click the link above for a full list of eligible projects through the grant.
JCSD and Lincoln University cybersecurity partnership taking shape
Lincoln University partnered with Jefferson City School District to bring Project REACH to its schools.
The goal is to connect K-12 students to cybersecurity and computer science programs at HBCUs around the country.
Jefferson City and Capital City High Schools are currently holding after-school clubs to fill the gap in teaching. For students, it is an opportunity to become certified through the Computing Technology and Industry Association.
Forecast: Tracking winter weather for Thursday morning, followed by milder weekend temps
You will want jackets and maybe even a winter coat today!
Precipitation will transition to all snow around 6am and light snow will fall from 6am until noon Thursday leaving accumulations of around a dusting to 1" over north-central Missouri. However, there may be amounts of up to 3" if the snow becomes heavy enough in northern Missouri, but that would be more likely to occur outside the KOMU 8 viewing area.