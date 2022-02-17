(3:00am) Dry-time overnight in mid-MO and has allowed @MoDOT to treat main highways like I-70, HWY 63/54/50Sleet pockets are trying to form now in north Missouri, the main band of snow/sleet now developing just west of Kansas City, will arrive in mid-MO between 6-8am @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/PQ93ZqF5fQ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 17, 2022
STORM MODE: Thursday's winter storm features ice, sleet, and snow
Rain will kick off the system on Wednesday afternoon. By the evening we will have a chance for non-severe thunderstorms. This may bring heavy rain to some locations.
FREEZING RAIN & SLEET
Between midnight and 6am, from north to south in central Missouri, rain will transition into freezing rain and then eventually into sleet. This will lead to ice accumulations on roads.
IMPORTANT NOTE: If you wake up at 4 or 5 a.m. and don't see much happening outside your window, please tell yourself it is still on the way. We are expecting weak precipitation overnight, leading to a glaze of ice from freezing drizzle. During this weaker precipitation road crews will be able to start treating roads. Then, between 5-7 a.m. moisture will become more abundant and conditions will quickly decrease and become hazardous. Don't get caught off guard.
City of Columbia plans for Thursday winter storm
The City Of Columbia Public Works will have a 37-person plow crew starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, February 17.
The crew will focus initially on the treatment of first and second priority roads. Accumulation is currently projected for three to seven inches. Precipitation is expected to end on Thursday evening.
Any vehicle parked on a designated snow route must be moved off of the roadway after snow accumulates more than two inches, otherwise risk a fine of $100 plus towing and storage charges.
Hallsville School Board votes to approve four-day school week
The Hallsville School Board voted to approve calendar G for the 2022-2023 school week during its Wednesday night meeting.
The vote means the school will follow a four-day school week and end on June 2. The school day will be extended by 15 minutes with three fewer school days.
Surveys used to conduct information from families in school districts and other Hallsville residents were used in the decision process. Some surveys had multiple responses so the board had to shift out those who doubled.
"No decision is permanent," Hallsville Superintendent John Downs said. "The board can approve a calendar and then change their position in a later year."
The last time the school board voted on a four-day school week was in February 2020, when they voted it down.
Department of Justice sues Missouri over federal firearms laws
The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit that aims to prevent Missouri from enforcing House Bill 85.
The state of Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney Generic Eric Schmitt are listed as defendants in the suit.
House Bill 85, otherwise known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, declares many federal gun regulations as "invalid" if they don't have an equivalent to Missouri law.
The bill was signed into law in last June and went into effect in August. In August, the Justice Department said the bill endangers public safety.
Jefferson Middle School RISE program presents $800 donation to Love Coffee
Columbia’s Love Coffee spent their Wednesday morning welcoming students and staff from Jefferson Middle School’s RISE program for a donation presentation of $800.
The RISE program, which stands for Reaching Independence through Structured Education, teaches students with special needs various skills, while Love Coffee provides job training and employment to individuals with disabilities.
Wednesday's presentation included Love Coffee board members and employees.
"I saw a story in the newspaper around Thanksgiving that Jeff Middle School was having a fundraiser," founder and board president of Love Coffee Chuck Crews said. "They picked Love Coffee as the designated charity that they were going to donate their money to."