Senators continue to debate bill surrounding critical race theory
The Missouri Senate met yesterday with the goal of perfecting Senate Bills 4, 42, and 89. Lawmakers spent several hours debating the merits of the bills, which primarily deal with transparency on school curriculum regarding critical race theory.
The bills, sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig, received inquiries from other senators, including Sen. Doug Beck and Sen. Brian Williams.
"Individuals by virtue of their race, ethnicity, color or national origin bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past, that's the kind of activity that we're trying to prohibit," Koenig said on the floor.
Columbia Citizens Police Review Board reunites for first training meeting in months
Members of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday for the first time in nearly six months.
The meeting primarily focused on basic training operations and logistics of the group. Group leaders emphasized the importance of attendance, and showed a clear step-by step guide on how to file a complaint and an appeal.
City council voted to suspend the board meetings in August 2022 due to a lack of appeals, resignations, and infighting.
CPS superintendent apologizes for frustration surrounding drag show
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood issued an apology to parents and the community yesterday, after some parents were upset that their child saw a drag performance at a city-sponsored diversity event two weeks ago.
"For some, the city’s event demonstrated the importance of inclusion," Yearwood wrote in a letter to CPS families. "For others, expectations were not met, specifically regarding the level of communication provided to parents. Either way, it has created frustration for many. I want to apologize to parents and our community for that frustration. As a district, we continually strive to meet the expectations of our parents and community. When we do not meet those expectations, I apologize."
Former Tolton basketball player charged in fatal crash in Colorado
University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was charged yesterday with felony counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault stemming from a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed a 42-year-old woman.
Investigators say Porter, 21, smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred when he was arrested following the early morning crash that killed Katharina Rothman on Jan. 22. A 47-year-old passenger in Rothman's vehicle was seriously injured.
According to a probable cause statement, Porter ran a red light going about 50 mph (80 kmph) and hit Rothman's vehicle at an intersection near the university. When interviewed by police, Porter “displayed bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” the statement said. He also was wearing a “BudLight” paper wristband.
Jefferson City police K-9 dies after short illness
The Jefferson City Police Department was saddened to announce the passing of officer K-9 Drax yesterday.
It comes after a nearly two-month long battle with an unknown illness, the department said.
"Drax fought as hard during this illness as he always had during his police-related duties, but in the end was unable to overcome this obstacle," JCPD Chief Eric Wilde said in a press release.
Drax worked with JCPD's K-9 officer Paul Gash. The two were paired together after Drax completed training and certification at the Boone County Sheriff's Office K-9 training center in 2019.
Forecast: Warmer weather trends this way, but be ready for a frigid Friday
Starting with Thursday, temps will begin the day in the 20s, reaching the middle 40s this afternoon. A cold front will pass through Missouri early this evening and frigid conditions are expected to return tonight.
Temps will be near 10 degrees by Friday morning with wind chills in the single digits to as cold as -5F! While we are expected to get sunshine tomorrow, daytime temps will struggle to warm out of the 20s. We may only reach 32 degrees Friday.