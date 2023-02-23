Pat Fowler drops out of Columbia's First Ward council race
Pat Fowler opted out of running for re-election. She cited her stepmother's declining health as her reason for the decision.
Fowler was running for her second term on city council. She said her current term in office and her participation in city council meetings will continue through April 3, the night before the election.
Missouri lawmakers approve 8.7% raise for state workers
The bill passed after a 29-4 vote in favor of the bill.
"The reason it passed so overwhelmingly was because we have a shortage of state employees," Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City) said. "The latest number I heard was 7000 down, we need 7000 more employees."
The Republican-led Senate sent a bill authorizing the pay hike to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who asked for the cost-of-living adjustment during his January State of the State address.
Advocates spend the day at the Capitol fighting for mental health care legislation
It's the first year American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and Aspire Advocates for Behavioral Health co-sponsored a full day of meetings with Missouri lawmakers to advocate for change.
AFSP organized a full day of conversations with lawmakers to help them understand that investments in mental health and suicide prevention can save lives.
#PancakesForRoger movement supports veterans clinic at MU School of Law
In 2018, Roger Combs died after a battle with Agent Orange-related throat cancer. While in hospice care, he requested pancakes, but that wasn't fulfilled.
The "Pancakes For Roger" campaign raised around $5,300 for the Veterans Clinic last year. This year, it's on pace to be the biggest year yet with the hashtag reaching all seven continents, 47 states, and 19 countries.
He would have turned 78 this year, according to his family.
Forecast: Thursday & Friday will be very chilly, but it's mild again this weekend
A cold front passed through Missouri overnight and now temps are in the 20s and 30s for the morning. There will not be much of a warm-up today, so be ready to bundle up!
While Friday will be another very cold day, the weather will be sunny and quiet again with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
This weekend will be different from other weekends this month - precipitation chances! Temps will be in the 50s this weekend.