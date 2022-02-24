STORM MODE: Widespread sleet and snow on track for Thursday
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (0 to 5 scale) for this storm, meaning that we expect issues and hazardous travel is possible.
The second and main round of winter weather arrives Thursday morning and is set to last through most of the day. This round of precipitation is expected to contain snow and sleet in the morning. The heaviest of this precipitation will be between 8am and 11am where the bulk of snow and sleet accumulations will be received.
Sleet is anticipated due to warm air, above freezing, in the mid levels of our atmosphere which melts snow into water droplets. As this warmer air cools in the afternoon we will see a transition to all snowfall.
Putin announces Russia will conduct a military operation in Eastern Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his nation will conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine, according to an NBC translation of the speech, giving an address to his nation just before dawn on Thursday in Moscow.
The announcement appeared to be the final precursor to an attack by Putin that the U.S. and its European allies have tried for weeks to stave off through diplomatic talks.
Putin made the announcement as the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting and urged Russia not to attack Ukraine.
"If indeed an operation is being prepared I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
Screening assessments help determine if your child is on track as CDC changes developmental milestones
The CDC has changed its guidelines for childhood development for the first time in 20 years. Local experts say getting a child properly screened will help parents determine if their kids are on track.
The CDC says children should reach milestones from their birth to when they are 5 years old. The milestones are in areas like how the child plays, learns, speaks, acts and moves.
The changes made to the child developmental milestones were made in efforts to help parents and doctors identify development delays earlier on, the CDC said.
Before, the developmental milestones were determined by half/50%: A milestone/behavior and achievement at specified ages would be met by 50% of the children. The CDC has now changed that to 75% of children could meet a milestone.
Police Chief Jones addresses downtown Columbia safety during Leadership Council meeting
The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council met Wednesday afternoon to give an update on safety measures downtown.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) Executive Director Nickie Davis gave the update. The safety update and a discussion on the future of the council were the only two items on the agenda.
Chief Jones said while shootings in downtown have recently decreased, the department is noticing an increase in violence among the homeless population. To help combat the violence, Jones said they are looking to increase camera coverage and officer presence.
Missouri House Resolution would create 'Department of the National Guard'
Missouri could soon end its time as one of only two states without a formal department for military affairs.
A House Special Committee on Homeland Security heard testimony Wednesday on House Joint Resolution 116, which would create the Department of the National Guard.
The resolution would put a state constitutional amendment on the November 2022 ballot to create Missouri's 16th executive department.
Adjutant General Levon Cumpton is in charge of the National Guard, which currently operates under the Department of Public Safety.