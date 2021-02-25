TARGET 8: Columbia's recycling is a losing proposition financially
A KOMU 8 investigation found that the City of Columbia has lost over 3 million dollars from its recycling program since 2019.
The city stopped curbside pickup in July of 2020 and has only recently restarted the service.
The city's budget projects a loss of nearly one million dollars from the Solid Waste Division in the 2021 fiscal year.
Decreased COVID-19 cases in Boone county has health officials hopeful
Boone County health officials expressed optimism Wednesday, as COVID-19 cases in the area continue to decline.
Hospital status in Boone County has remained "green," meaning that non-COVID related treatment is operating without interruption.
County health officials hope to open the next tier of vaccinations by April.
MU honors first Black educator with new lab, scholarship
MU dedicated a newly-renovated science laboratory to Henry Kirklin in a ceremony Wednesday.
Kirklin, who was born into slavery, is believed to be the first Black person to ever teach at MU.
MU also announced the creation of the Henry Kirklin Memorial Scholarship to be awarded to an underrepresented minority student majoring in plant science.
Saturday's men's basketball game between Mizzou and Texas A&M has been postponed because of COVID-related issues within the Texas A&M basketball program.
Mizzou will not play a game on Saturday, a Mizzou spokesperson told KOMU 8 Sports. Saturday, March 6, is a designated makeup date for conference matchups, but that does not mean Mizzou will play Texas A&M on that day.
The Southeastern Conference will make the final decision on scheduling.
Forecast: Seasonal Thursday; warmer for the weekend
Thursday is set to feel a little bit more like winter, but not too cold. Mid-to-upper 20s will greet you in the morning, with highs reaching into the upper 40s.
Wind chills will keep things cool in the morning, and cloudy skies are in the forecast all day Thursday.
Mid-Missouri should warm up over the weekend though, with a high of 62 on Saturday.