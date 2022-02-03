STORM MODE: Tracking the second round of snow
Sleet cut into snowfall totals, with ice accumulation of up to 0.25" on roads overnight before snow fully developed.
Once snow fully developed, we saw a widespread 4-8" of snow across central Missouri. The official measurement for Columbia was 7" of snow depth at noon Wednesday.
The second round moves in between 9pm and 12am, and ends Thursday morning between 9am and Noon.
The second round will bring the bulk of our southern area's snow. Meanwhile, areas to the north won't receive as much from this second round.
6:65 p.m.: Westbound I-70 at Kingdom City back open after crash
Westbound Interstate 70 was closed west of the US Highway 54 interchange for about an hour Wednesday night, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office warned roads at still slick.
6:15 p.m.: Eastbound entrance ramp from Route J partially blocked in Boone County
🚨I-70 ADVIOSRY - BOONE COUNTY 🚨The eastbound entrance ramp from Route J is partially blocked, due to a tractor trailer slideoff. pic.twitter.com/vqPRWVGbIP— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 3, 2022
3:45 p.m.: Troop F reports road conditions are improving, but more snow expected
MSHP Troop F tweeted a video of Interstate 70 in Cooper County. Troop F recommends drivers to stay home as more snow is expected.
As of 3:30p.m., this is I-70 at the 111 mile marker in Cooper County. While the snow has stopped for now and road conditions are improving, we are expecting another round of snow this evening.Please stay home, stay warm and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/QS59j1GZOh— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 2, 2022
Truck drivers find ways to stay safe, off roads in winter storm
Knee high snow in areas of Moberly means a lot of closed shops, and people staying indoors or in cars to avoid the roads.
Truck driver for VTS transformation Joshua Castro said drove into Moberly from Belvidere, Illinois Tuesday night and started noticing slippery roads around 4 a.m. He stopped for the night in Moberly and by the morning, he said he found his tires frozen.
Door-to-door fraudulent scheme targets Columbia nonprofit
A fraudulent scheme where a person is going door-to-door soliciting gift donations for a local nonprofit organization is happening in mid-Missouri.
A Jefferson City resident gave a solicitor a $60 check for a magazine subscription that would be delivered to residents at Rainbow House, a local nonprofit organization. But when the resident called Rainbow House for verification, she found that it was untrue.
She said she then called the Jefferson City Police Department. From information on the receipts the solicitor provided and from cooperating residents, police determined the activity was fraudulent.
Lake of the Ozarks residents, businesses prepare for winter storm
People at the Lake of the Ozarks woke up to snowy streets and many local businesses closed for the day.
Jeff Jones is an Uber and Lyft driver and was out driving around on the icy roads. He said people needed rides, even in the snow.
“It's a snowy day and some people need to go somewhere and I got a four-wheel drive vehicle to take them there,” Jones said.
For three years, Jones has been giving rides around the lake. This Wednesday morning, he said the roads are terrible.
“The roads are terrible. They're snow packed and covered. There's not many people out running around and those who are have four-wheel drive vehicles” Jones said.