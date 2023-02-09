Columbia police chief addresses officer shortage at Citizens Police Review Board training
Wednesday was the second training since the Columbia City Council voted to disband the board in August 2022. Council voted to disband the board due to multiple resignations, a lack of appeals, and board infighting.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones presented the structure and operations of CPD. Jones emphasized a major challenge within CPD is an officer shortage.
Sports betting bill heard by House committee
After nearly being passed last year, conversations surrounding legalized sports betting will continue as sports wagering is now legal in all of Missouri's surrounding states.
The bill passed out of the House last year by 115 votes but ultimately fell short in the Senate. The bill would include a 10% state tax on revenue.
Columbia resident goes above and beyond for Chiefs Super Bowl
One Columbia super fan has a bright Chiefs spirit. Cody Samuelson told KOMU 8 his special light display has been months in the making.
"I always loved football and being right here in Columbia we had the Rams and the Chiefs, so you kind of had to choose either one," Samuelson said.
True/False 2023 film lineup announced
The festival will present eight world premieres and seven North American premieres in its feature lineup, as well as seven Sundance films and other hits from the festival circuit. Nineteen of the 33 feature films are made by first-time feature directors.
Click the story link above for a full list of the films.
Perfected House Bill 301 to add special prosecutor for violent crimes in the state
The Missouri House of Representatives heard House Bill 301 Wednesday, which would address violent crime and public safety in the state.
The bill would give the governor power to appoint a special prosecutor to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to handle most cases involving violent crime if he determines there’s a public health and safety threat in Missouri cities.
Forecast: Morning rain to clear with wind and sun Thursday, great weekend weather ahead!
As rain comes to an end this morning, conditions will be breezy and trending partly cloudy for the rest of Thursday. Temps will be in the middle 30s during the morning, reaching the middle to upper 40s this afternoon.