Suspect dies after police standoff at Columbia mobile home community
A male suspect died following a hours-long standoff in the 4200 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The man had allegedly caused a weapon disturbance at Stonegate Mobile Home Community, to which police and other forces responded starting around 1:15 p.m.
Police have confirmed that they fired shots at the suspect during a standoff. The suspect sustained gunshot wounds as a result and was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
No identities have been released yet. This story will continue to be updated as details are released.
Woman charged after 'unidentifiable' human remains found in North Columbia
The Columbia Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday night in connection to a homicide investigation which followed a welfare check by MUPD at the Hudson Hall dorm.
Emma Adams, 20, of Columbia, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse. She remains in the Boone County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
The department says its detectives will continue to work with MUPD and other offices to complete the investigation, which includes the identification of the victim.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-8477 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
MDC confirms mountain lion captured on trail camera in northern Boone County
On Jan. 6, the BrokenMonkey YouTube channel posted a video from their trail camera, showing what looks to be a mountain lion walking in northern Boone County, near Sturgeon.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) later investigated and confirmed this rare Missouri sighting.
The MDC asks the public to report any mountain lion sightings.
Man dies after shooting in Pulaski County
A man is in custody following a deadly shooting in Pulaski County Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The suspect was quickly located after fleeing the scene and taken into custody without incident to the Pulaski County Jail.
Pulaski County detectives say they believe the shooting was a targeted incident and that there is no threat to the public.
The investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff's office said more information will be released at a later time.
Missourians have until Friday to challenge FCC's broadband maps
The deadline to file challenges to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) broadband maps is Friday, Jan. 13.
Missourians can challenge the existing broadband maps and put in their address to request more coverage.
The goal of the FCC is to get as many people broadband service as possible, and the Office of Broadband Development said the first step in that is challenging the maps.
Cooler air and precipitation are set to move into the region early Thursday morning. This precipitation is expected to start out as rain before transitioning to a rain/snow mix early Thursday morning.
This will be a fast moving system that will exit by mid-morning on Thursday. Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon with breezy conditions allowing for wind chills to hold in the 20s.
Little to no accumulation is expected with this system due to air temperatures that will be slightly above freezing. This combined with warm ground temperatures and the fast nature of this system will keep any issues to a minimum. If snow can fall fast enough, a brief isolated dusting is possible.