'We're clearly drowning right now': CPS teachers frustrated over staffing issues
Columbia Public School teachers are expressing their frustration about the current staffing situation in their schools.
According to the district's COVID dashboard, CPS has needed nearly 316 substitutes this week. It only filled 138 of those spots. The 43.9% fill rate is the lowest it has been since the start of the pandemic.
An email sent to Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary staff called the staffing shortages “extreme.” The lack of substitutes has led to splitting classes -- meaning half of the students go to one classroom and another half go to a different classroom with a different teacher.
Expert explains difference in mask effectiveness as mid-Missouri hospitals change masking requirements
As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in mid-Missouri, hospitals are changing COVID-19 policies to prevent the spread of the virus.
Starting yesterday, patients at Boone Health are only allowed one visitor and must wear a medical-grade mask.
Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach is changing its visitor policies starting today. Visitors must also wear a medical-grade or surgical mask while in the hospital or its clinics.
Exceptions to the new visitor guidelines are pediatric patients and patients at the end of life. Patients under these exceptions are allowed two visitors, but must still wear the medical grade mask at both hospitals.
Joseph Elledge lawyers file appeal requests for murder and child abuse cases
Lawyers for Joseph Elledge have filed appeals in both of his criminal cases.
According to online court records, requests have been filed with the Missouri Court of Appeals for Elledge's second-degree murder conviction and his child abuse charges.
A jury found Elledge guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji in November 2021. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Jan. 7.
Helias adds mask mandate, cancels school next Tuesday for deep cleaning
Helias Catholic High School is adjusting its COVID-19 mitigation measures in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the school and area.
According to a Facebook post from the high school, masks will be required for all faculty, staff and students effective Thursday, Jan. 13.
Masks will be required in common areas, during classroom activities, when entering the school and anywhere where social distancing of at least 3 feet cannot be maintained.
Lack of sick leave benefits leaves Columbia resident food, housing insecure
Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases, some workers are forced to choose: go to work sick or stay home with no pay.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported a record-breaking 2,776 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Hayley Hulett works as a part-time housekeeper at the Candlewood Suites hotel. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been at home in quarantine since, with no pay.
"I'm still missing out on like a whole 'nother like $300 I could be making," Hulett said.
Out of all American workers, 22% do not have paid sick leave benefits, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Weather
Cooler air will gradually filter in for the the end of the week into the weekend. This cool down is going to be accompanied by a chance of snow.