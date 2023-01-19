Parson's State of the State emphasizes widening of I-70, continuation of Teacher Baseline Salary program
Gov. Parson titled the address, "We Are Not Done Yet." This title stems from the continuation of what his administration has started in preparations to build a stronger state infrastructure.
Parson centered his speech on state infrastructure, workforce and education, government reform, health and mental health care, and public safety.
The District businesses encouraged to apply for camera grant program
The program will reimburse up to $2,000 worth of exterior camera costs for businesses in The District. CID is allocating $30,000 total for the program.
Cracked Up Mobile, which is part of The District, is one business that utilizes outside surveillance footage. A system that their store manager says has many benefits.
Suspect granted bond in killing of CMU football player
Taylor was originally charged with first-degree murder last August after Evans was found dead from gunshot wounds after an argument between the two in their house, according to court documents.
It was reported that the two had not been getting along in the month leading up to Evans' death. He was released on a $250,000 bond Wednesday morning.
Youth minister remembers Samuel Clemons
Clemons' youth minister, Penny Mueller, said he had been attending the church with his mother ever since she started working there.
Clemons, 21, was the victim of a north Columbia murder. Clemons took an Uber to see Emma Adams, 20, of Columbia, according to court documents.
Mueller said Clemons volunteered with Wesley UMC outreach youth. She said he would make buddy packs for the youth.
Columbia activist talks about her bid for U.S. Senate
According to her website, December Harmon announced her bid on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Harmon will run as a Democrat and will face Lucas Kunce in the primary, a former U.S. Marine who ran against 10 other Democratic hopefuls in the 2022 primary.