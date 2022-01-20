Mid-Missouri schools cancel class, add mitigation strategies due to staffing shortages, COVID-19
Schools around mid-Missouri are canceling class due to a shortage of teachers and staff. This includes schools from Columbia, Jefferson City, Boonville and others. To see a full list of cancelations, click here.
Health officials say COVID-positive patients should notify their close contacts
With COVID-19 cases increasing statewide, contact tracing has become even more important to stop the spread of the virus.
Chezney Schulte, the communicable disease coordinator for the Cole County Health Department, said the department has stopped calling every patient who tests positive since November 2020.
"Instead the health department focused on education that could be handed out in paper format at testing sites around Cole County," Schulte said.
Schulte said the health department was concerned that the time frame between when a person gets tested and when they are notified of the positive test result would vary drastically from patient to patient.
Parson's State of the State address focuses on budget priorities, workforce development
In his State of the State address Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson focused on budget priorities and spending goals for the American Rescue Plan Act.
Gov. Parson's priorities and goals include Missouri's workforce and education, infrastructure, agriculture, community development, health care and public safety.
The governor recognized multiple guests in attendance Wednesday, including Fulton Middle School Principal Beth Houf, who was named the 2022 National Principal of the Year, Nichols Career Center welding student Cody Elliot and Paris' FFA chapter members.
Gov. Parson ended his address by recognizing U.S. Martine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz. Cpl. Schmitz, a Wentzville native, who was killed in the August 2021 Kabul airport attack.
"He did his duty with honor and without question to protect freedom for his family, his community, his state, and his nation," Gov. Parson said.
Catholic Charities unveils a client-choice food pantry serving Cole County residents
Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) hosted a "soft opening" on Wednesday for its new food pantry which will serve Cole County residents.
The soft opening allowed Catholic Charities Health and Nutrition staff to streamline workflows, assess needs and test software before the grand opening sometime in March.
This food pantry is considered unique since it will serve as a full-service client-choice grocery model. This allows for people to shop for food in person during regular pantry hours, which are Mondays and Wednesdays in the evenings and Fridays and Saturdays during the day.
The food pantry will utilize SmartChoice, an online food pantry ordering platform. This is another innovative system that was tested Wednesday.
Bitter cold temperatures continue through Friday
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 2 for Thursday because low temperatures will be in the single digits and feels-like temperatures will be as low as -10 to -15° during the morning. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes in these temperatures.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day, but it will remain cold. Highs will be in the middle to upper 10s with wind chills peaking in the single digits.
Friday will be another cold start with temperatures in the single digits, but calmer winds mean that wind chill will be less of a factor.