Jefferson City man found guilty of second-degree murder of Lincoln University student
Alfred Chism Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of former Lincoln University student Charon Session.
Chism admitted to killing Session, but claimed self-defense.
Feelin' lucky: Marching Mizzou to perform at 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ireland
The band will also compete in the 2024 International Band Championship in Limerick, Ireland.
Dr. Amy Knopps, associate director of bands and director of athletic bands, said after the postponement, she made a promise that those members would have the opportunity again to travel for the experience in 2024.
Boone Health hosts CPR training sessions to help spread awareness
Local behavioral health clinic eager to receive help from additional liaisons
A senior director with Burrell Behavioral Health's central region community services said wait times at the clinic have been as long as 60 to 90 days for patients to receive appointments.
This has led to creativity within the company by creating group therapy and other brief services to bridge the wait time for patients.
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Our KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is tracking all of the winter weather. While Thursday's temperatures are expected to be cooler with wind chill temperatures in the lower 10s, Friday and Saturday may be much warmer.
Temperatures could be nearing the upper 40s on Friday and Saturday before it gets chilly again on Sunday.