Supply chain disruptions cause product shortages at local food pantry
Supply chain disruptions have caused shortages in several products and items throughout the country, which influences prices.
The United States never fully recovered from this after the first wave of the pandemic.
"The supply chain is completely interlinked so you have one product that gets delayed and therefore, the next one does so this disruption continues to cascade," University of Missouri professor and Chair of the Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering James Noble said.
Noble said some of the disruptions that occur are consumer-behavior induced, like people overbuying toilet paper. He said this leads to a higher demand for toilet paper since people were afraid they would not have enough even though actual consumption was the same.
Meat shortages and higher prices causes New Franklin staple to close its doors
Jennings Premium Meats will be closing its retail store for good Saturday.
The 68-year-old-business will become an online meat stick and meat pop retailer. Retail store manager Kevin Beaman says the closure is because of meat shortages.
"Certain items we've had trouble getting through the course of the last six months to a year, so we have decided that it would just be better to close this part of it down," Beaman said.
Beaman said normally there are one to two items every week that they aren't able to get, for a wide range of products.
"Not only beef, but pork and chicken and different things are a little harder to get," Beaman said.
Newly filed bill would reimburse schools sued over mask mandate by attorney general
Missouri's House Minority Leader filed legislation Wednesday that would provide full reimbursement to public schools districts for legal expenses they incur while defending themselves against lawsuits filed by the state's attorney general.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a U.S. Senate candidate, sued 45 public school districts on Friday and Monday over their mask mandates, including Columbia Public Schools and the Jefferson City School District. Schmitt argues school districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders.
The lawsuits come as multiple school districts - at least 12 in mid-Missouri - canceled class or switched to online learning for a period of time in January.
More than 10,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Boone County since Dec. 31
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released COVID-19 data Wednesday after not reporting for nearly a week.
PHHS said it was seeing the highest number of COVID cases the county has seen since the start of the pandemic, which created an increased workload for its staff and a need for a revamp of how it reports data.
On Wednesday, the county health department announced how it was going to make changes to the information hub and released data from the last week.
According to PHHS, 10,763 cases have been recorded in Boone County since Dec. 31, 2021. For comparison, there were 14,587 total cases in 2021.
Boone County to stop reporting active COVID cases
In response to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will stop reporting active COVID-19 cases and will report COVID-19 test data on a 48-hour delay.
Test data will still be reported based on the specific date the COVID-19 test was administered, but this accounts for the gap between when a test is taken and when results are available.
"If someone were to take a test on a Monday, and the lab ran the results on a Wednesday, their results would be counted on that Wednesday," Sara Humm Public Information Specialist for the Boone County Public Health and Human services said.
First Alert Weather Forecast
A warming trend is on the way, but it’s going to be brief as another cold front is due to bring cooler temperatures on Friday.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
A few flurries are possible in the very early morning hours on Thursday. No accumulation is expected.
Late tonight into early Thursday morning we will see a few flurries across the region as cloud cover increases. No accumulation expected, but if you're up late you might see a flake or two. Highs will be warmer, near 40° for the afternoon hours. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/wIiqkPBgbH— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 26, 2022
Temperatures will gradually rise to near 30° at sunrise and will continue to warm to near 40° for the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day and wind chills will be 20s to 30s.