Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son
Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son.
Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.
"Lushen not only grew up in The Brewery but was one of the brightest young stars in our kitchen staff and loved by all," the post said.
House adjourns for second day without electing a speaker with McCarthy's bid in peril
Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday as he lost in the sixth round of voting to elect a speaker -- a major blow that increasingly imperils his bid and heightens uncertainty over whether he can still secure the gavel or if a viable candidate will emerge as an alternative.
The House voted Wednesday evening to adjourn until 12 p.m. ET on Thursday as Republicans scramble to find a path forward.
Local lawmakers take center stage on first day of Missouri legislative session
Wednesday marked the start of the first legislative session of 2023 for the Missouri General Assembly. Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) took center stage for much of the day. He took on a new title, Senate President Pro Tem. The decision was ratified unanimously by the full Senate.
Rowden already got a head start by prefiling multiple bills. The Parents Bill of Rights says that no district should deny a parent or guardian of a minor certain rights in the school system.
Both parties have wide variety of topics on their agenda, including many others backed or pre-filed by mid-Missouri representatives.
Doctor, gym owner urge importance of medical emergency training after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
The conversation of what to do in a medical emergency, specifically in situations of cardiac arrest, have been circulating after the incident that occurred on Monday Night Football on Jan. 2.
Dr. Brian Bostick, assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at MU Health Care, said it’s in these severe medical life and death incidents that the main concern is how much recovery can happen. That’s why Bostick stresses the importance of early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to mitigate any long-term damage.
Columbia gym owner Joe Whitehurse says he has experienced a life-threatening medical emergency first-hand in his own gym, CrossFit Aggregate. Because people responded quickly, the member is now progressing to a full recovery. Similar to the Hamlin incident, it was critical how fast responders aided.
MU power plant celebrates 100 years of operation
MU's campus power source has reached a major milestone, 100 years of operation.
The combined cooling heat and power plant (CCHP) started producing power on Jan. 3, 1923.
Located on the corner of Stewart Road and Fifth Street, the plant powers almost 240 buildings on campus with its over 100-person staff. A news release from the university called the CCHP the "backbone of MU's energy infrastructure."