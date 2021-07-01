Missouri House of Representatives pass clean FRA and House Bill 2
The Missouri House passed Wednesday a "clean" Senate Bill 1, which extends the Federal Reimbursement Allowance for three years. The bill was then signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson.
Senate Bill 1 does not mention any defunding of Planned Parenthood. However, it does prohibit abortifacients, but doesn't list what they are.
The House also passed House Bill 2, but the special legislative session ended before the bill could move to the Senate, making it null. House Bill 2 would have made it unlawful for any public funds to be given to any abortion facility, affiliate or associate of that facility.
Lake Regional hits grim milestone as 1 in 3 patients is COVID-19 positive
Lake Regional Health System sent out a news release Wednesday that they had “hit a milestone that never hoped to see again.”
Their COVID-positive inpatient census has reached 24 and seven of those patients are on ventilators.
“Among our inpatient census, one in three patients is COVID-positive. About one-third of those patients require assistance to breathe," the release said.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Miller County has a positivity rate of 13.98% in the last seven days. Camden County has a 14.86% in the past seven days.
Parson signs bill requiring online sales tax collection
Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill Wednesday morning requiring online retailers to collect sales tax, or Wayfair Tax, on purchases made by Missouri residents.
Missouri is the last state with a sales tax to approve such a requirement.
The legislation requires out-of-state retailers with at least $100,000 of annual sales in Missouri and online marketplace facilitators to collect state and local taxes. The new tax collection begins in January of 2023, which Parson hopes will help create more local business.
UPDATE: JCPD says 15-year-old girl located safely
As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, A’marriah Lee's family members notified the Jefferson City Police Department that the 15-year-old girl has been "safely located."
Lt. David Williams thanks community members who called the department with information.
The Jefferson City resident had been missing since Saturday, June 26.
Over 230 Columbia students are participating in summer school remotely
More than 230 students in Columbia Public Schools' summer school programs were in quarantine Wednesday. That's about 2.6% of the roughly 8,900 students who were enrolled the first day of summer school, June 14.
Students in quarantine learn remotely from home, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. Students who test positive isolate for 10 days, under district policy. Students who are exposed generally quarantine for 10 days, but Baumstark said students can be quarantined for seven to 14 days depending on the circumstances.
According to its tracker, the district has 21 active student COVID-19 cases and 231 students in quarantine. Elementary school students make up 171 of that total.
There are five active staff cases and eight staff members in quarantine.
Local business helps keep pets safe and calm during Fourth of July celebrations
There are a few things to think about as a dog owner for how to take care of your pup during big celebrations. The Fourth of July is around the corner, and a big part of celebrating Independence Day are fireworks.
Most dogs are scared of fireworks because the loud noise hurts their ears, and some dogs might run away from their houses. If the dog is not microchipped, it could be hard to find them if they run away.
Loving Paws plays an important part in taking care of dogs. Their business makes sure dogs are safe and calm during big celebrations.
“We tried to make dogs as comfortable as we can during fireworks,” Misty Matthews, owner of Loving Paws, said.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s as a cold front pushes south. Rain will push south through Midday and will become much more scattered into the afternoon.
Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s for this afternoon.
Thursday Planner: Rain will be heavy this morning, but we will be trending much drier as we head into the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.This rain is associated with a cold front that will bring cooler and dry conditions into the holiday weekend! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/w1l20Ifss7— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 1, 2021
3:35AM Thursday Radar: Showers and thunderstorms are rolling through #MidMo this morning, but a MUCH drier pattern is on the way.I'll have an hour by hour look at the rain and a look ahead to the holiday weekend on KOMU 8 News Today from 4:30-7AM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/9XW229nlkD— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 1, 2021