Forecast: Tracking storm potential overnight, hot again Thursday
It was another hot and humid day with temperatures in the 90s once again. While it was quiet today, storm chances are moving in late evening and overnight.
Citizens Police Review Board discusses process for hiring Columbia police chief
The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday night for the first time since the election of its chair and vice chair in June.
Reece Ellis was elected as Chair and Cheryl Miller as Vice Chair of the board on June 14.
During the meeting the board discussed the hiring process for the new Columbia Police Chief. There have been several forums scheduled to gather public input on the new police chief.
Parking Advisory Commission discusses downtown Columbia employee parking
The Parking Advisory Commission met Wednesday afternoon for its monthly meeting. The agenda included conversations on parking revenue, renovations to the Eighth and Cherry parking garage and employee parking.
Last week, The District distributed a flyer asking employees of downtown businesses to not park at the meters in front of businesses. The District said it had an "uptick in complaints about employees parking in front of other businesses."
John Ogan, spokesperson for Columbia Public Works, said The District did not consult with the city before the flyers went out.
Highway and Transportation Commission approves five-year improvement program
The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commissions approved the 2024 to 2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) on Wednesday, according to a press release.
The plan lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies from July 1 through June 30, 2028.
The STIP is the largest program ever for the Missouri Department of Transportation, making almost $14 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation available over the next five years, the release said. The STIP draft gives $10.4 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $2.1 billion per year.
Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments in counties' appeal in 2020 COVID mandate case
Missouri Supreme Court judges heard arguments Wednesday morning from local counties about their right to join a 2020 lawsuit regarding COVID-19 health regulations.
A Cole County judge ruled in November 2021 that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted.
The ruling came after Shannon Robinson, a St. Louis mother, along with two St. Louis companies, sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) after it allowed the city and county of St. Louis and other jurisdictions to issue COVID mandates during the peak of lockdown.