The current and most transmissible omicron variant has some experts concerned
The newest variant of omicron, BA.5, along with a closely related variant, BA.4, are fueling a global surge in cases — 30% over the past two weeks, according to the World Health Organization.
The majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States are the BA.5 variant.
The BA.5 variant is causing concern due to its increased contagiousness and because of its greater ability to evade the protection from vaccines and prior infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Financial assistance available for those struggling to cover utility bills
Mid-Missouri has seen some pretty extreme heat throughout June and into July, meaning utility bills like electric and water are probably higher than usual.
However, if you're struggling to pay those high bills, there are ways to limit how much electricity you're using to cool your home. There is also financial aid available if you're threatened to get cut off.
Shelter Insurance's Torch Run starts the countdown to Show-Me State Games
The 38th annual Show-Me State Games are just over a week away.
To kick the games off, Shelter Insurance hosted its tenth annual Torch Run Wednesday morning. Shelter has been a partner with SMSG for over 30 years.
How interest rates could be affecting the housing market
In the last few months, interest rates on home loans have increased, although the increase as not as alarming as some may think.
According to CNBC, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) remained at 5.74%.