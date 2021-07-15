COU sees 368% increase of passengers in June, hosts vaccination clinic Wednesday
The Columbia Regional Airport saw a 386.6% increase in passengers through the month of June, according to the airport's website.
Last June Columbia Regional Airport saw just 3,344 passengers, a -86.3% decrease from 2019, which saw over 24,000 passengers.
Amid the increase of passengers, the airport hosted a vaccination event from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
One local drugstore said when the vaccine first became available he was giving out 70 to 80 shots per day, but demand dipped and some doses had to go to waste.
At Wednesday's event one nurse at that the event said she is hopeful that since the vaccine has been out for several months now more people might be willing to get it.
COVID-19 case numbers reach levels not seen since January
The Boone County/Columbia Health Department reported 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 458 people.
Since the end of June cases have steadily climbed to January levels. July 6 was the first time the county returned to over 100 daily cases this summer with 104.
Before July 6, daily cases had not been over 100 since Jan. 27 when 131 cases were reported.
Hospitals are currently operating in the yellow status, meaning there are delays for non-emergency patients due to either staffing or capacity. The yellow status also means hospitals are delaying non-urgent procedures and operations to save in-patient space.
Audrain County Health Department issues a health advisory to unvaccinated individuals
The Audrain County Health Department issued a health advisory for adults and children aged 12 and older who have not yet received the coronavirus vaccine.
The health advisory provides guidance for indoor gatherings of 30 people or more to practice social distancing 6 feet of space between residents who do not live together. Unvaccinated individuals are also encouraged to wear masks.
According to an Audrain County Health Department official, vaccination rates in Audrain County sit at 27% of residents fully vaccinated.
The advisory began on Wednesday and will end on Aug. 14.
Audrain County residents can schedule vaccine appointments by calling the health department at 573-581-1332 or visiting the department's website.
Missouri sees nearly 20% increase of overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020
In 2020 there was an increase in drug-overdose deaths by nearly 30% across the nation while Missouri saw a 20% increase, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Experts believe there could be a correlation between COVID-19 and the drug abuse increase, preliminary data suggests. Unintentional injuries, which include drug overdoses were the fourth-leading cause of death in 2020.
So far this year the number of overdoses reported by the Columbia Police Department is 43 deaths. For comparison in 2020 there were 151 overdoses and 36 overdoses in 2019.
Columbia's Public Works Director announces retirement
Dave Nichols, the City of Columbia's Director of Public Works, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Nichols has worked with the city for 16 years. He started back in October 2005 and has served in numerous roles, including chief engineer, manager of engineering and inspections, assistant director of Public Works and director of Public Works.
Columbia City Manager John Glascock will evaluate the process to choose the new director of public works, according to a news release.
First Alert Weather Forecast
The morning and first half of the day will be mainly dry with some sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s. Cloud covers will increase towards the middle of the day with some chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Thursday afternoon into Friday morning should see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.