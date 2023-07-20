'We are worried sick about his well being:' Family and friends and of missing Columbia man speak on his disappearance
The search is still on for missing 41-year-old Columbia resident Daniel Lee Thompson.
Thompson was reported missing on July 7, and last known contact with Thompson was on June 26. Since then, his 2014 red Ford F-150 was found abandoned at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area, near Finger Lakes State Park.
Another hot and humid day, cooler Friday coming
Good Thursday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s and humid conditions. It will be another hot and humid day with decreasing clouds for the afternoon. This weekend looks dry and warm!
Temperatures today will climb into the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Friday, temperatures will only top off in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds thanks to cooler air moving in.
All signs point to a dry and hot pattern into the end of next week.
Moberly mobile home park residents scramble to find a new home
Residents at Sarbaum Mobile Home Park in Moberly are feeling the pressure and scrambling to get things figured out as the property's closing date is quickly approaching.
Sarbaum Mobile Home Park owner Mike Baker notified residents in April of an Aug. 10 closure. Baker wrote to residents that he was, "no longer able to meet the park's operating expenses," due to late payments and expensive repairs to its 60-plus-year-old sewer system.
Boone County Sheriff's Office taking over Ashland police patrol operations
The Boone County Sheriff's Office will assist Ashland police in daily operations until a new interim police chief is appointed, according to a Wednesday news release from the city of Ashland.
Police Chief Gabe Edwards was placed on paid administrative leave Monday due to a "personnel matter," according to City Administrator Kyle Michel.
Effective at 7 a.m. Thursday, the Boone County Sheriff's Office will direct patrol scheduling and provide patrol coverage as needed until an interim police chief is identified and appointed, according to the release.
Columbia zero-waste store looks to keep 43,000 plastic containers out of landfills
Leah Christian, owner of The Clean Refill, scooped all-natural conditioner into a large, reusable container Wednesday afternoon as she talked about her inspiration to open a zero-waste store.
"I knew a lot of my recycling wasn't getting recycled," Christian said. "Our bottles were building up around our house."
The Clean Refill is a zero-waste home and body product store at 3601 Buttonwood Drive on Columbia's south side. It sells various household products like soap, laundry detergent, lotion and cleaning products with a mission to reduce single-use plastic waste by giving the community access to zero-waste products.
MU to phase out printing services within the year
Following a months-long review of operations, financial health and staffing, MU officials have decided to remove the university’s printing services operation within the next calendar year.
Through the review, MU officials found that the current business model for printing services is not sustainable. Revenue declined by nearly 50% over the past 10 years, and operating costs, including costs of goods, are projected to increase in the future, according to a news release.