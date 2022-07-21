Burrell's behavioral crisis center opening their doors soon
Burrell Behavioral Health is preparing to open the doors of their new behavioral crisis center to community members.
Opening the center is another step in providing a resource to meet the increasing need for behavioral health care around the area.
Battle High mother speaks out as court hearings begin for her deceased daughter's accused killers
Hearings for the three juveniles charged for the death of Aubry Doxley, the 15-year-old shot and killed in February, have begun.
Latoya Doxley, Aubry's mother, said she's relieved that the courts have moved quickly to serve justice. Doxley shared her memories of that night in February when her daughter was killed.
She also shared that gunshots in her neighborhood were "normal," but that February night was one she'll never forget. Latoya then said she remembers Aubry walking out of her room and telling her that she had been shot through her window.
Cole County reinstates COVID leave amid uptick in cases
The Cole County Commission voted Tuesday to reinstate a COVID-19 sick leave policy for county employees such as EMS personnel.
In a 2-1 vote Tuesday, commissioners approved having EMS staff be able to use 48 hours for COVID sick leave and all other county employees to have 40 hours.
This comes as the county is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Active shooter training exercise at John Warner middle school
An active school shooter training session was conducted at John Warner Middle School Wednesday by the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Public Schools.
Emergency and police vehicles, along with SWAT teams, were also on the scene.
This training session happened in part because of concerns raised nationwide regarding school shootings, particularly following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21 people. It was closed to the public to ensure future safety in Columbia schools.
Fulton non-profit receives $25,000 from State Farm program
Re-Made for a Purpose was presented with a check for $25,000 from State Farm Wednesday afternoon.
Re-Made is a non-profit resale boutique in downtown Fulton that works with people with disabilities. Re-Made provides people jobs making crafts and clothes, eventually selling those items in their store.
The boutique applied for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program, and was voted on by people all over the country to be one of 100 recipients of the monetary award.
Thursday marks the beginning of a hot weekend with a high of 98 and plenty of sun with only some thin clouds throughout the day. Today's heat index will push into 100 degrees with the humidity.
There will likely not be a break from the heat for at least another week with Friday and Sunday having highs in the high 90s and Saturday with a high of 100 degrees. Saturday's heat index goes past 105+ so be careful in spending time outside.
Chances for rain start appearing early next week with some isolated thunderstorms Sunday night, with this potential for rain (and hopefully a break from the heat) continuing until Tuesday.