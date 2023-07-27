MOCLA meets to discuss racial disparities in traffic stops
The Mid Missouri Civil Liberties Association (MOCLA) met on Wednesday night to discuss racial disparities in traffic stops across the state.
The meeting took place at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia, and started at 7 p.m. It was led by Don Love, a former Columbia Police Chief's Vehicle Stops Committee member and a current member of the MOCLA Board of Directors.
Local veteran honored with new home following 2019 tornado
River City Habitat for Humanity welcomed community members to a home dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon, for a local veteran who lost his home in the 2019 tornado in Jefferson City.
"He entered our program in Fall of 2022, and we broke ground in December of 2022 and got the house done in 7 months," said Susan Cook-Williams, director of River City Habitat for Humanity.
Dwight Days was the first to receive a Veteran's Build that River City Habitat for Humanity had completed as part of the international program, aiming to, "not only build homes for veterans but engage veterans in home building and help them potentially develop skills to use to get a job."
Cole County crews finish cleaning fuel-contaminated creek, begin soil removal
Crews in Cole County have finished cleaning a creek that was contaminated with diesel fuel earlier this week. Now they're working to make sure any contaminated soil is removed and excess fuel is vacuumed up.
About 800 gallons of off-road diesel fuel leaked from a fuel tank on the Cole County Public Works property, off of U.S. Highway 54. The exact cause of the leak is still under investigation, but Cole County Public Works Director, Eric Landwehr, said it occurred between a fuel tank and fuel pump.
Columbia animal shelter asks for community help amid heat advisory
With high temperatures roasting Columbia, one animal shelter is asking for the public's help to protect stray dogs.
Due to a lack of air conditioning in half of its building, the Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) encourages anyone who finds a lost dog to find an alternative placement for a few days.
"If you're able to come down to the shelter and pick up a pet and take it home, even just for a few days, especially while we have this extreme heat, that would be incredibly helpful to us," Michelle Casey, associate director at CMHS said. "It'll change the life of an animal and it's all free."
Forecast: Temperatures near or above triple digits for the rest of the week
Good Thursday morning! We have another hot day ahead and that won't change as we head into next week. Stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool each day.
Morning temperatures will start in the upper 70s. Highs are expected to warm to the upper 90s and even the triple digits for the afternoon with heat index values around 103-108°.
Triple digits are expected to continue into Friday with heat indices ranging from 103-108° once again.
heat indices are still expected to range in the triple digits on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index above 100°.
A slight cool down is expected for Sunday.