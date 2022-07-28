Schmitt, Kunce host Columbia rallies amid U.S. Senate primary races
A pair of hopeful nominees for Roy Blunt's up-for-grabs U.S. Senate seat held separate rallies Wednesday night.
Republican Eric Schmitt held a rally at Tropical Liqueurs South, while Democrat Lucas Kunce held one at Stephens Lake Park, less than a week out from the Aug. 2 primary election.
Schmitt is vying for the Republican nomination alongside current U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO 4th District) and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
How proceeds from the Missouri Lottery benefit public education
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The next drawing is Friday night.
In Missouri, the annual lottery contributions comprise 3% to 4% of the state's funding for public education.
Since 1986, the Missouri Lottery has contributed more than $7 billion to the state of Missouri and public education.
Red Cross shares how mid-Missourians can help with STL flood recovery
Many residents in St. Louis had to leave their homes from historic flooding in the city Tuesday.
Sharon Watson, the regional director of the Red Cross for Missouri and Arkansas, said the flooding has been a scary situation for Missourians.
Watson says the best way for mid-Missourians is to help by donations or to volunteer virtually.
Students from Brazil experience what MU has to offer with summer program
Imagine traveling to a different country for a college tour. That's exactly what 16 high school students from Brazil have done over the last two weeks.
The MU College of Education and Human Development sponsored the students through the Mizzou International Experience: Career Exploration Summer Program. The 16 students are working toward both their high school diploma within Brazil and a second diploma with Mizzou Academy.
At the end of the two weeks, the students presented what they learned, not only about themselves but about MU's opportunities in a Career Portfolio Showcase.
First Chance for Children hosts free diaper event in Callaway County
First Chance for Children, an organization dedicated to providing family resources and fostering healthy outcomes for Missouri children, hosted a free diaper and wipe event at the Callaway Health Department Wednesday.
Andrea Bedrosian, the Callaway County Health Department director, said the department was made aware of a need for these supplies through their Women, Infant, and Children Program (WIC).