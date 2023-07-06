Four additional suspects sought in Dove Drive homicide
The Columbia Police Department is searching for an additional four suspects wanted in connection to a June 26 deadly shooting on Dove Drive.
Police say the four suspects, all of Columbia, should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
- Alqueze Jones, 19
- Deljuan Turner, 19
- Ja'shaun Barney, 18
- Deazes Turner, 21
In an update Wednesday, CPD said that officers and and detectives have been working "nonstop since the murder to identify those involved and bring them to justice."
Forecast: Lower humidity and cooler temperatures to end the week
Cooler air is moving into the region as we end the week. Rain chances will remain fairly low, but will be on the increase Friday into Saturday.
Morning temperatures will start in the middle to upper 60s and highs will warm to the middle 80s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with highs in the middle 80s. An isolated thunderstorm isn’t completely out of the question during the afternoon hours, but most will not see rain
Rain chances are expected to increase through Friday. The central question of the day will be “do we have enough moisture to see rain during the midday/afternoon hours?” the answer remains uncertain at this time, so we’ll hold rain chances lower in the forecast for now, but do know that this could change.
Chances of rain look better Friday night into Saturday. Rain gradually moves out through Saturday with lingering showers possible.
Temperatures likely reach their floor for this forecast period on Saturday with highs near 80°. We’ll gradually start to warm through the rest of the week.
I-70 Drive SE house fire lasted hours partly due to lack of water supply
The Columbia Fire Department has released more information regarding a house fire that took place Tuesday night.
CFD responded to the 5100 block of Interstate 70 Drive Southeast at approximately 6:45 p.m. for reports of a fire at a three-story home.
CFD said it encountered "significant smoke and heavy fire conditions" throughout the home.
Jury trial begins for man charged in 2021 killing outside Waffle House
The first day of Leo Robinson Jr.'s jury trial began on Wednesday morning. He faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with a homicide that occurred outside of Waffle House on Vandiver Drive in March 2021.
On the night of the murder, Boone County officials found 51-year-old Reginald E. Ball with fatal wounds. Robinson was charged after a witness placed him at the scene, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
During the first day of Robinson's trial, state and defending attorney's selected the jury and shared opening statements.
Suspect involved in Boone County manhunt faces felony charge in Camden County
A man who led authorities on a two-day manhunt through Boone County last week has now been charged with a felony by Camden County prosecutors.
Brandt Feutz, 36, was charged Friday with third-degree domestic assault for an incident that occurred June 5, according to court documents.
Camdenton police were dispatched to the area of U.S. Highway 54/State Highway overpass after witnesses reported a possible domestic assault involving two people in a white BMW Sedan.
Parks and Rec explains firework malfunction at Columbia's Fire in the Sky
As the city of Columbia came together in celebration of Independence Day Tuesday night, some residents were left disappointed.
For the past 70 years, Columbia has hosted its Fire in the Sky celebration. Residents from all over the area travel to Stephens Lake Park to enjoy live music, festivities and food trucks.
Each year, the night is capped off with a firework display for all to enjoy. While the city has worked with the same contracted fireworks vendor for over 20 years, this year, many attendees were left unsatisfied.
National search begins for new Columbia police chief with a 'community-centered vision'
The city of Columbia has officially begun its search for a new police chief to replace current Chief Geoff Jones.
Jones announced in June that he will retire Aug. 1. He did not specify a reason for retiring.
The city published a survey on Monday for input on qualifications and priorities the public wants the new police chief to value the most.