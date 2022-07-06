UM System staff workers' union opposes paid time off proposal
The Laborers' Local 955 Union is opposing a recent proposal to change paid time off for more than 13,000 UM System staff members across all four campuses.
The UM Board of Curators has been reviewing what paid time off looks like for all staff, looking at benefits packages that is attractive to new hires and retains staff.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the current system in place is a complex system that forces employees to choose whether to take time from vacation days, sick days or personal days.
Missouri primary election voter registration deadline passes
Missouri's voter registration deadline for the Aug. 2 primary passed Wednesday at 5 p.m., leaving unregistered, voting-eligible citizens unable to vote until the November election.
The Aug. 2 ballot features elections for Missouri's new 3rd and 4th U.S. House of Representative districts, as well as the U.S. Senate primary election. Boone County residents can also vote for local candidates in statehouse primary elections, and some Columbia voters will decide the outcome of the city council Third Ward tiebreaker special election between Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala.
California mayor, DNR expect boil water order to be lifted Thursday
The California mayor and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources say the town's boil water order will end soon.
The DNR issued a boil water order for the California public water system on July 1. That was nearly a week ago, and some residents say they are growing uneasy.
The order came down after a positive E. coli test. This indicates that the city of California’s water could possibly be contaminated with waste, which could cause serious health problems for its residents. These problems include diarrhea, nausea and headaches.
Jefferson City Council delays vote for salary increase for city employees
Jefferson City Council postponed a vote that would increase the salary for city employees during its meeting Tuesday night. It is the second time the vote has been postponed.
This is a discussion that has gained the attention of the public. The archived videos surrounding the topic have gotten more than triple the amount of views from other meeting videos on their page.
Mayor Carrie Tergin said she was very concerned and disappointed with the decision to wait on this proposal. Tergin apologized to city employees.
Judge denies mother bond in Columbia infant remains case
A St. Louis mother who is charged with abandonment of a corpse and first-degree endangerment of a child was denied a bond reduction in Boone County court Wednesday.
Lavosha Daniels, 28, was arrested and charged last week for her alleged involvement in the death of her 4-to 5-month-old daughter, Samone.
The baby's remains were found inside a backpack, inside a tire near McKnight Tire in August 2019. Police believe her remains had been there for two years.