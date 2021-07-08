MoDOT moves forward with Stadium Boulevard resurfacing project
The process of resurfacing Stadium Boulevard has left some drivers frustrated and with many unanswered questions, but MoDOT engineer Daniel Oesch says local drivers will see changes soon.
"We are working on this project nightly," Oesch said. "We're performing concrete pavement repair, repairing a structure of that subsurface material that we'll be paving on top of."
Oesch said they are preparing to put the final surface on the road, which was supposed to begin Wednesday night. However, due to delays from weather and other projects, MoDOT hopes to begin resurfacing during the evening of Monday, July 12.
"With luck, we're hoping to have this project substantially complete within the next four to five weeks," Oesch said.
Callaway County deputies actively searching for burglary suspect in the Millersburg Area
Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently searching for Brett Shepherd, a burglary suspect near the Millersburg area.
Shepherd, 39, is wanted in reference to a Missouri Department of Corrections parole violation warrant, in addition to new Callaway County felony charges.
On Wednesday around 9:43 a.m., Callaway County deputies were alerted to a stealing-in-progress at a Millersburg retail business by Shepherd, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's office. Shepherd was in a vehicle with a female subject when he got spotted at 10:04 a.m. by deputies in the area of State Road RA.
The female was later located on foot and taken into custody, but the Sheriff's office said Shepherd is still at large and may still be in the Millersburg area, as confirmed by an area resident's surveillance system.
Rep. Sara Walsh announces run for Congress
State Representative Sara Walsh announced her candidacy for Congress on Wednesday morning at Targetmasters.
Walsh will run for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler's Fourth Congressional District seat in the 2022 election. Hartzler announced her bid for Roy Blunt's U.S. Senate seat on June 10. Blunt is set to retire.
“My life is proof that in America, anything is possible. But the American Dream is under attack by socialists and career politicians in Washington, DC,” Walsh said in a press release. “I’m running for Congress to defend the American Dream and to ensure our kids and grandkids have the same opportunities we had.”
Public health advisory issued in Columbia/Boone County
A new public health advisory has been issued for Columbia/Boone County as the COVID-19 delta variant starts to spread across the county.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) urges people to take precautions even if vaccinated and encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated if they have not already, but health director Stephanie Browning said there is currently no plan for a new health order.
PHHS strongly recommends taking the following steps:
- Wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, no matter your vaccination status. Masks can be removed while eating or drinking.
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible. Parents are encouraged to take their children aged 12 or older to get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
- Stay home when you are sick. Get tested if you have symptoms, even if you think you only have a cold or allergies.
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when around people who may not be fully vaccinated. While people aged 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, that doesn’t mean everyone is. While in large groups or at events, don’t assume everyone around you is vaccinated.
- Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds.
- Talk to your friends and family about the importance of getting the vaccine. For parents of children younger than 12 who can’t be vaccinated, the best way to protect your child is to make sure the adults around them are vaccinated.
Local church leaders respond to Delta variant surge
Based on the current COVID-19 case increases in mid-Missouri and the spread of the Delta variant, Columbia churches are taking different approaches to the health advisory and precautions to protect their congregations.
Rev. Joseph McCalley of Trinity Lutheran Church said that the majority of his members have not been wearing masks during indoor service for months. He said they would consider reevaluating mask policies should there be a spike of the delta variant in Columbia but believes vaccinated members of his congregation would be protected.
On the other hand, Marvin Lindsay, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church, said they follow a website called covidactnow.org that evaluates case levels in Boone County. He said that if the threat level is high, they suspend indoor worship until case numbers decrease.
Boy Scouts receive awards, recognition after saving woman from floodwaters
Two Columbia Boy Scouts were recognized by the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department and Missouri Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning, after saving a woman who had been swimming in floodwaters.
In recognition of their bravery, CFD honored Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet with a "Citizen Heroism Award." CPD honored the two with the "Lifesaving Ribbon" and the Department of Public Safety gave the scouts a "Lifesaving Award." Mayor Brian Treece was also in attendance at the honor ceremony.
Diener, 16, and Viet, 15, were riding their bikes in Columbia on June 25, following a storm, when they heard a woman screaming for help.
“I did not even think about it, I jumped in the water. I knew her life was at risk and I knew what to do, so I did not think twice and jumped," Diener said. “While Dominic was taking off her shoes, I got inside the water.”
First Alert Weather Forecast