"Critical victory": Federal appeals court blocks sweeping Missouri abortion law
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis has blocked Missouri's sweeping state abortion law, which would ban the procedures at or after eight weeks of pregnancy.
Missouri's Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Yamelsie Rodríguez, President and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region said this was a "critical victory."
"Especially at a time when Gov. Parson and anti-abortion politicians have continued their relentless attacks on reproductive health care more and more, our rights are often coming down to that one court decision at a time," Rodríguez said.
Expert says body cameras can be helpful for public and police
Seven states require police body cameras statewide — and Missouri is not one of them. Recent fatal officer-involved shootings in mid-Missouri have brought this issue to light.
As a result, body camera usage varies across the state. Columbia, Camdenton, Osage Beach, Moberly and Sedalia police departments require body cameras, as well as the Boone, Cole and Callaway County sheriff's departments.
Peter Joy, the Director of the Criminal Justice Clinic at Washington University in St. Louis, believes all departments should use body cameras.
"Every state should adopt what seven states have done," Joy said. "Which is require all law enforcement officers that interact with the public to have body cams. It's more than just to clear up issues of police shootings. I think it's also helpful from a policing and law enforcement perspective. Often times, it'll be absolute proof of wrong doing on the part of individuals, so it goes both ways."
Businesses begin increasing prices to compensate for rising cost of products, pay
Many local and national businesses are beginning to increase prices of their products.
This comes after a loss of business from the pandemic, as well as the need for more staff. The increase of pricing will compensate for raising employee pay.
Chipotle announced their menu prices were raised about 4% in order to compensate for raising the wage of their employees, while Lakota Coffee owner Drew Simms said the cafe's coffee prices recently went up by 25 cents.
First Citizens Police Review Board meeting held since CPD officer-involved shooting
Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board held a meeting Wednesday night for the first time since the city's May 26 officer-involved shooting.
Since the last meeting, there has been a police shooting, both a Columbia Public Schools teacher and student have died and the state's vehicle stops report was released. All of these recent events have sparked interest from the community about what’s next.
Throughout the meeting, the board discussed police policy reform very heavily. Officer Tony Parker and Sgt. Scott Alpers sat in on the meeting to discuss what the department is doing. However, the board did not discuss the recent shootings.
Local businesses comment on vaccination urge before the Fourth of July
President Joe Biden's July 4th goal of administering at least one COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of adult Americans and fully-vaccinating 160 million adults is less than one month away.
This year, the holiday falls over a weekend, which means those celebrating could be spending multiple days together. Boone County businesses have varying policies for vaccinations and other COVID-19 regulations as the holiday approaches.
Kim Dill, the coordinator at Peace Nook in Columbia, said they will continue to enforce the mask requirement and social distancing over the holiday weekend to protect individuals who haven't been able to get the vaccine.
Richard Walls, the owner of The Heidelberg in Columbia, said they are in favor of people getting the vaccine but are not requiring customers to be vaccinated before walking through the doors.
Food 4 Kids returns to help feed children this summer
Food 4 Kids, a Jefferson City feeding program that provides children with nutritious food during the summer, is scheduled to run from July 5 to August 20.
This year's program is sponsored by Scholastic and is led by United Way of Central Missouri, as well community volunteers and partners.
All children under the age of 18 are eligible for a free lunch daily.