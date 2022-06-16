Recipients of Missouri American Water's inaugural hydration station grant program announced
Twenty schools, cities and nonprofit organizations were told they would receive funding from the inaugural Missouri American Water hydration station grant program on Monday.
The criteria to receive a hydration station included being a nonprofit, if children or families are affected and how many people an organization serves, among other things.
The hydration station grant program will happen each year, with applications opening in spring 2023.
Boone Electric Cooperative asks residents to conserve energy for next 2 days
The hot weather, lack of wind and loss of generation resources have created concern for those who get their electricity from Boone Electric Cooperative. The power company is asking customers to reduce their electric use over June 16 and June 17.
The spokesperson for Boone Electric, Meredith Hoenes, said the conservation request is a precautionary measure to make sure that rolling blackouts don't occur.
"But it's always safer to ask for conservation and prevent blackouts," she said. "It's better for us to ask for it than for people to lose power."
"We are asking, especially from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., those peak heat times of the day, if you can conserve your energy, during those 6 hours," Hoenes said. "It will take the pressure off all of our generation resources from having to meet that very high demand."
Moberly Correctional Center garden will provide fresh vegetables to inmates
garden planted by Moberly Correctional Center inmates will help provide fresh vegetables to those incarcerated.
The garden is part of a project to reform prisons across the United States. Missouri is one of five states that is involved with the Prison Research and Innovation Network, also known as PRIN.
The garden has received a positive impact not only from the offenders themselves, but the staff and the community. PRIN manager, Dana Cafourek, said volunteers from housing unit two are responsible for taking care of the garden now.
YMCA launches fundraising campaign for Ashland Police K9 program
The Southern Boone Area YMCA launched a fundraising campaign last week to help purchase a canine for the Ashland Police Department.
The donations will go to Going to the Dogs, a Kansas City-based nonprofit, and will then be transferred to the APD, according to a news release.
APD will use the money to purchase and train the canine and its handler. The APD police chief said he is thrilled to see the fundraising for their K9 program.
APD said the addition of a canine unit would improve its ability to curb crime within Ashland. A police canine can be used to locate contraband, track and apprehend suspects, conduct search and rescue and provide a tool for community engagement.
Columbia welcomes back state high school basketball tournaments
Columbia will welcome back the state high school basketball tournaments starting with the 2023-2024 school year, the city announced Wednesday.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) announced the host communities Wednesday.
Basketball championships will be played in Columbia through the 2027-2028 school year at Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes Center.
Boys wrestling championships, cross country championships and the state music festival will continue to be hosted in Columbia through the 2028-2029 school year.
Online petition calls for hazing charges in Danny Santulli hazing case
John Heerhold is the creator of the Change.org petition "Justice for Danny Santulli." His daughter is a rising senior at the University of Missouri, and she is also roommates with Santulli's sister, Meredith.
Heerhold created the online petition three days ago and so far it has over 8,000 signatures. He said he created this petition to help fight for Santulli, who is now blind and cannot communicate or walk.
The petition is still trying to reach at least 10,000 signatures.